8 Days a Week

Friday
Knitting classes
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave. Free. Friday knitting classes for beginners to advanced. Basic supplies needed: knitting needles and yarn. Registration required. 228-875-1193.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Sushi 4 Teens
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Free. Learn how to make and roll your own sushi. Sign up in advance. 228-452-4596. harrison.lib.ms.us
2 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
Quilting Club
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Highway 57. Free. Meets Fridays; age 14 and up. www.jgrls.org
3 p.m.-6 p.m.
St. Ann Catfish Festival
St. Ann Catholic Church, 23529 Highway 53, Gulfport. Free admission. Food, live entertainment, carnival rides, children’s games, bingo, silent auction, drawdowns and more. 228-832-2560.
6 p.m.-11 p.m. June 2; 9 a.m.-11 p.m. June 3; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 4
Mobile BayBears at Biloxi Shuckers
MGM Park, 145 Caillavet St., Biloxi. $7-$22, not including Ticketmaster fees. Biloxi Shuckers take on the BayBears for this minor league baseball matchup. 228-233-3465
6:35 p.m.
God & Country Revival
Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2241 Longfellow Road, Bay St. Louis. Free. Old-fashioned preaching and Gospel bluegrass music at fourth annual meeting. 228-467-2186. emmanuelbaptistbsl.org
7 p.m.
‘A Killer Audience’
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. $15 - $25. Audience-interactive murder mystery dinner or dessert show performed by the senior students of WINGS Performing Arts and written by Cayson Miles. Reservations recommended. 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
7 p.m. June 2-3; 3 p.m. June 4
Best of Oxford Film Festival
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $5 per block of films. Festival will screen three blocks of films over two days. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org
7 p.m.-9 p.m. June 2-3
Dinner dances
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. Dinner $6, dance $10. Fridays in June. Dinner at 7:30, casual-dress dance follows. 228-324-3730.
7:30 p.m.-10:15 p.m.
‘The Bad Seed’
Bay St. Louis Little Theatre, 398 Blaize Ave. $15 adults, $10 seniors, military, veterans, students, $8 children 12 and under. Classic thriller. 228-467-9024. www,bsllt.org
8 p.m. June 2-3, 9-10; 2 p.m. June 4 and 11
Veterans coffee
Singing River Hospital, 2809 Denny Ave., Pascagoula. Free. Learn about services and community resources, and hear from retired Gen. Samuel Nichols. 228-809-5000.
8 a.m.-9 a.m.
‘Amadeus’
Biloxi Little Theatre, 220 Lee St. $15 general; $12 student/senior/military. A fictional story set in the 18th century, inspired by the historical circumstances of the rivalry between composers Antonio Salieri and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Intended for mature audiences. 228-432-8543. 4blt.org
8 p.m. June 2-3
Saturday
Shopping On The Avenue
Howard Avenue Emporium, 1001 Howard Ave., Biloxi. A new festival-type event with vendors, food vendors, and entertainment each Saturday in downtown Biloxi’s West End of Howard Avenue. Prospective vendors can email Dixie Newman at newman.dixie@gmail.com 228-374-4444.
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Biloxi Blessing of the Fleet and Shrimp Festival
Point Cadet, 121 Cadet St., Biloxi. 88th annual Blessing of the Fleet and Shrimp Festival will feature a new Shrimp-N-Boots 5K and Fun Run, the day-long Fais Do-Do at Point Cadet Pavilion, Blessing Mass at St. Michael Catholic Church, and Coronation of the Shrimp King and Queen on June 3, and Blessing of the Fleet at 2 p.m. June 4. For more information, email kmiller@biloxi.ms.us. 228-388-2443.
10 a.m.-9 p.m. June 3 for festival; 2 p.m. June 4 for blessing
Bird Stewardship Volunteer Recruitment
Long Beach Yacht Club, 203 Beach Blvd. East. Audubon Mississippi Coastal Bird Stewardship Program’s beach-nesting bird stewardship season will begin with a luncheon to thank new/current volunteers and community supporters. Volunteers are needed to protect beach-nesting bird sites from June to August. RSVP to msauduboncoastalbirds@gmail.com. 228-206-7707.
Noon-3 p.m.
Rally & Fish Fry
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Fish plates, $10. Rally for all Ocean Springs municipal candidates, as well as a fundraiser for the Mary C. Fish plates $10, along with beer and cold drinks. Live music. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org
3 p.m.-5 p.m.
Farmers Market
Moss Point Welcome Center, 5500 Main St. Produce and a mix of crafts, baked goods, live plants and more. www.cityofmosspoint.org
7 a.m.-11 a.m.
Farmers Market
Farmers Market at Long Beach, 310 Jeff Davis Ave. On June 3, Arts & Crafts Day will promote local artists and allow them to showcase and sell their arts and crafts. For this event, the Farmers Market at Long Beach is looking for local vendors of hand crafted, non-food arts and crafts. TFMatLongBeach@gmail.com.
8 a.m.-noon, market; 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Arts & Crafts Day
Farmers Market
First United Methodist Church, 208 Pine St., Long Beach. www.longbeachfarmersmarket.org
8:30 a.m.-noon
Farmers Market
Long Beach Farmers’ Market, 115 W. 1st St.
8:30 a.m.-noon
TensorFlow Hackathon
The Junction Coworking, 796 Howard Ave., Suite A, Biloxi. Free. 228-207-4806. www.meetup.com/MSGC-Tech-Meetup
9 a.m.-noon
Jefferson Davis’ birthday
Beauvoir, 2244 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $7.50-$12.50. Food, fun and re-enactors for Jefferson Davis’ 209th birthday. 228-388-4400. visitbeauvoir.org
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Senior Citizen’s Fair, Expo
Picayune High School Gymnasium, 800 Fifth Ave. Variety of exhibitors and entertainment. Details: 601-798-4835.
8 a.m.-noon
Sunday
Feed the Need
Government Street Grocery, downtown Ocean Springs. Benefit concert and fish fry for The Lord is My Help soup kitchen. Tickets $20 at door or $15 with donation of No. 10 canned good. Details: 228-596-5198.
11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Monday
Auditions
Center Stage Theatre, 2670 Rue Palafox, Biloxi. Auditions for Center Stage’s production of “Tom Sawyer.” 228-388-6258. centerstagebiloxi.org
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Republican Women’s Club
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College - Jackson County Campus, 2300 U.S. 90, Gautier. The Jackson County Republican Women’s Club meets the first Monday of each month. The public is invited. Lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. with the program at noon. Details: jcrw1@hotmail.com.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Ballroom Dance
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. $80 for 8 lessons. Learn the waltz, foxtrot, swing, rumba and cha-cha. 228-324-3730. Amour Danzar Events@gmail.com
6 p.m.-6:45 p.m.
Tuesday
Baking Bread
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. $35. Learn how to make a French baguette with Katie Fisco. This is a hands-on class. 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
4:30 p.m.-9 p.m.
Linux Mint
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St. Free. Session for a Linux Mint operating system. Registration is suggested as seating is limited. 228-769-3060. jgrls.org
5:30 p.m.
Book signing
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave. Author Johnnie Bernhard will do a book signing and reading from her Southern literary fiction novel, “A Good Girl.” 228-875-1193.
5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.
Wheel throwing
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student / $20 materials fee. A six-week introductory pottery class for ages 13 and up. Class size limited. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Opera a la Carte
Randolph Center, 315 Clark Ave., Pass Christian. Free. The MetroPelican Opera’s “Opera a la Carte” performance kicks off Pass Christian Library’s Community Evening Summer Programs. Singers invite audience members to join them onstage. harrison.lib.ms.us
7 p.m.-8 p.m.
Wednesday
Gulfport Table Tennis Club
Herbert Wilson Recreation Center, 3225 Hancock Ave., Gulfport. Free to play and provides great exercise for seniors and competition for skilled players. 228-868-5777.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Intermediate Wheel Throwing
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student / $20 materials fee. Throwing larger pieces, making handles, spouts and lidded vessels. Fee includes instruction, glazing, firing costs and bag of clay. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Thursday
South Mississippi Summer Fair
Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $5 Fridays and Saturdays, free under age 13; free to all Sunday through Thursday. Rides, live music, shows, contests, and entertainment. Motorcycle Madness Freestyle Stunt Show, Close Encounters of the Exotic Kind and Extreme Illusions & Escapes with Josh Knotts and Lea. Also Show-Me-Safari Swine racing and petting zoo and the family fun tent. 228-594-3700.
5 p.m.-10 p.m. June 8; 5 p.m.-11 p.m. June 9; 1 p.m.-11 p.m. June 10; 1 p.m.-9 p.m. June 11; 5 p.m.-10 p.m. June 12-15; 5 p.m.-11 p.m. June 16; 1 p.m.-11 p.m. June 17; 1 p.m.-9 p.m. June 18
Black Tie & Blue Jeans gala
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 777 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $40 preregistration, $50 at the door. Coast Young Professionals ninth annual gala honors 10 accomplished and influential mentors on the Mississippi Coast with the Forever Young award for leadership in contributing to the advancement of a CYP member’s career. Photo station and a caricaturist will be featured. Cash bar.
6:30 p.m.-9 p.m.
Pedal in the Pass
War Memorial Park, Scenic Drive, Pass Christian. Free. Bike ride followed by a Dutch-treat dinner at a downtown restaurant. Helmets are required. 228-452-3315.
6 p.m.
Handbuilding
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student / $20 materials fee. Six-week introductory handbuilding pottery class. Class size limited. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Oil painting
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $235 per person. Learn oil painting basics or explore advanced techniques. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
9:30 a.m.-noon
Friday, June 9
WAMA Gala XXVII
Golden Nugget Casino Hotel, 151 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $100. Theme is “A Summer in France,” based on Walter Anderson’s journey to France in 1927. While in Paris, he decided the roaring art scene was not for him and started walking south. He discovered the cathedral in Chartres, and the cave dwellings at Les Eyzies. The cave drawings influenced his famous WPA murals and can be viewed at the museum. Tickets: $100 per person or $150 per couple. Details: 228-872-3164.
6 p.m.-10 p.m.
Jacksonville Suns at Biloxi Shuckers
MGM Park, 145 Caillavet St., Biloxi. $7-$22, not including Ticketmaster fees. The Jacksonville Suns look to take on the Biloxi Shuckers in this minor league matchup. 228-233-3465.
6:35 p.m.
Cemetery Tales
Beauvoir, 2244 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $5; children under 5 free. Actors will portray Mr. & Mrs. May, Eva McDaniels, Mary Anne Fuller, Mr. Wood and the Unknown Confederate Soldier in the Confederate Cemetery. 228-388-4400. visitbeauvoir.org
7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Movie Under the Stars
Beach Park, 600 City Park St., Pascagoula. Free; concession available for purchase. Bring a lawn chair or picnic blanket. Rain location will be the Pascagoula Recreation Center. 228-938-2356.
8:15 p.m.
Orff workshop
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $45. Learn the Orff Approach to music education. Carl Orff’s ideas combine rhythmic activity, movement and improvisation through singing, playing recorder, dancing, and playing the barred instruments he developed for use with children. 228-818-2878.
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
