Things to do this week: May 15-21

Monday
Art show and sale
Singing River Art Association Art Gallery, 641 Delmas Ave., Pascagoula. various. Ceramics, pottery, drawings, works on paper, painting, photography, sculpture, mixed media. 228-769-9774.
Weekdays through May 19
Lapsit storytime
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave.. Free. Storytime and activities event for parents with babies and toddlers; reading, singing, and moving along with stories. 228-875-1193.
10 a.m.
Ballroom dance
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St. Free. For adults interested in beginning ballroom dance. Sign up at 228-769-3060.
5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.
Youth Symphony Spring Concert
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. The Mary C O’Keefe Youth Symphony celebrates spring with Music Evolution 228-818-2878. themaryc.org
6 p.m.
Ballroom dance
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. $80 for eight lessons. Learn the waltz, foxtrot, swing, rumba and cha-cha. 228-324-3730.
6 p.m.-6:45 p.m.
Mississippi Braves at Biloxi Shuckers
MGM Park, 145 Caillavet St., Biloxi. $7-$22, plus Ticketmaster fees. 228-233-3465. www.milb.com
6:35 p.m. May 15; 10:35 a.m. May 16; 6:35 p.m. May 17
Tuesday
Facebook for Business & Nonprofits
Bay St. Louis Library, 312 U.S. 90. Customers are interacting with brands through social media; therefore, having a strong media presence is the key to tap into their interests. Registration required. Deadline to register is May 19. 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info/digital-literacy-classes
10 a.m.-noon
Homeschool art classes
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $13 per student. Work with clay and other materials that will change weekly. Advance registration required. Two classes available. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
Crochet classes
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Mississippi 57. $5 for supplies, or bring your own for free. Learn crochet fundamentals with Teresa Busby. Registration required as seating and supplies are limited. jgrls.org
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Talking Books
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy. 49, Gulfport. Free. Shellie Zeigler from the Mississippi Library Commission will talk about the Braille and Talking Books Services available to many Mississippi residents. Programming and event coordinators for senior or assisted living facilities are encouraged to attend. Area residents also welcome. Details: Carrie-Ann at dont.overdue.it@gmail.com or 228-832-6924.
2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Introduction to Microsoft Word
Pearlington Public Library, 6096 First Ave. Learn the basics of this word-processing program to write letters, newsletters, flyers and other documents. Bring laptop or use one of ours. Registration required. Deadline to register was May 12. 228-533-0755. www.hancocklibraries.info/digital-literacy-classes
5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.
Handbuilding pottery
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student; $20 materials fee. A six-week introductory hand-building pottery class. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Breakfast Club
Phoenicia restaurant, 1223 Government St., Ocean Springs. Ocean Springs Democrats’ Breakfast Club meets every Tuesday at 8 a.m. Open to all. No membership dues.
8 a.m.-9 a.m.
Computer basics
Kiln Public Library, 17065 Mississippi 603. Brush up on what you have learned about your computer. Registration required. Deadline to register is May 12. 228-255-1724. www.hancocklibraries.info/digital-literacy-classes
9:30 a.m.-noon
Wednesday
DAR spring picnic
LePre home, 1045 Bayview Ave., Biloxi. Members are encouraged to bring a covered dish; chapter will provide fried chicken and cold drinks. Meeting speaker will be Paul Mickel of the state Department of Marine Resources.
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Lymphedema education
Singing River Health System Neuroscience Center, 3603 Bienville Boulevard, Ocean Springs. Free. A lymphedema specialist reviews lymphedema signs and symptons and how to manage them. 228-818-9620. www.singingriverhealthsystem.com/services/cancer/support-groups
4 p.m.-4:45 p.m.
Gulfport Table Tennis Club
Herbert Wilson Recreation Center, 3225 Hancock Ave., Gulfport. Free to play and provides great exercise for seniors and competition for skilled players. 228-868-5777.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Thursday
Lunch & Learn
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Members $15; nonmembers $16. Make that dollar stretch with an inexpensive, delicious dish. Menu: poor boy steak, mushroom gravy, mash potatoes, lima beans, chess pie. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Star Wars Legos event
St. Martin Public Library, 15004 Lemoyne Blvd. Free. Celebrate Star Wars and create movie characters like C3PO or Darth Vader and build what you imagine. The library will supply Legos and asks that anyone interested sign up and join the fun. Children 10 and younger must be accompanied by parent or adult. 228-392-3250. jgrls.org
3:30 p.m.
Birds & Brews cruise
Pascagoula River Audubon Center, 5107 Arthur St., Moss Point. $12-$15. Wind down after a long day’s work. Enjoy sunset cruise featuring wine and local beer from one of our many scenic perches, guided bird walks and marine mammal trivia. 228-475-0825. pascagoulariver.audubon.org
4 p.m.-7 p.m.
Bicycle ride and dine
Harper McCaughan Town Green, 301 Jeff Davis Ave., Long Beach. Free. Community ride open to everyone. Fun, easy 5-mile loop through downtown Long Beach followed by optional Dutch treat dinner at end of ride. Helmets and bike required. 228-297-6166.
6 p.m.
Line dancing classes
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St. Free. Join Ericka Nicholson to learn how to line dance. Start dancing to all types of music. 228-769-3060. www.jgrls.org
6 p.m.
Catch More Fish with Science
University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Coast, 730 E. Beach Blvd., Long Beach. Encounter more flounder. Outdoor reception and mixer will follow. The guest chef will prepare a fish fry with a twist. 228-818-8833.
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Wheel throwing
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student, $20 materials fee. Six-week introductory wheel-throwing class. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Chattanooga Lookouts at Biloxi Shuckers
MGM Park, 145 Caillavet St., Biloxi. $7-$22, plus Ticketmaster fees. 228-233-3465. www.milb.com
6:35 p.m. May 18-20; 1:05 p.m. May 21; 6:35 p.m. May 22
‘Guys and Dolls’ auditions
Randolph Center, 315 Clark Ave., Pass Christian. Prepare 32 bars of a song in a style similar to the show. Bring recorded accompaniment or sheet music for our accompanist. A cappella auditions are not recommended. There will be a cold read from the script. Show dates: Aug. 3-6 and 10-12. Details: 228-452-3315 or amy@passmainstreet.com.
7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Friday
Fatima Spring Fest
Our Lady of Fatima Church, 2090 Pass Road, Biloxi. Free admission. Spring Fest will feature live jazz, country, classical, pop, rock, blues and worship music by Coast artists, pay-one-price carnival rides and locally caught seafood including Fatima’s “World Famous Gumbo.” There will be an entire room of desserts. Indoor and outdoor dining and takeout available. Also a silent auction, arts and crafts vendors, a book sale, rummage sale, plant booth. The festival’s finale is a $7,500 Drawdown Dinner. fatimaspringfest.org
4 p.m.-10 p.m. May 19; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. May 20; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. May 21
Mudslingers: Try your skills
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25 per person. Come throw pots and see if clay is your new hobby. Class size limited. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
10 a.m.-noon
Stint in a Tent
Loaves and Fishes, 610 Water St., Biloxi. Raising awareness of the hunger problem on the Coast by walking in a homeless person’s shoes for one night. Anyone who spends the night in a tent must raise $500 to get out. Raise the money before or during the event or drop off donations at 610 Water St. 228-436-6172. Please see our Facebook page for details on our GoFundMe.com account.
4:30 p.m.-6 a.m.
Third Fridays
Downtown Pascagoula, Delmas Avenue. Third Fridays features live music, local artist, activities, and community partner booths. Stores and restaurants are open with sales and specials.
5 p.m.-8 p.m.
Cooking class
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. $12.50 per person. School’s almost out. Kick off the summer with activities, music and crafts. Menu includes Teacher’s turkey pinwheels, Upper class cucumber bites, I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream cone cupcakes and Strawberry ladybugs. 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Pottery date night
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25 per person. Bring your sweetie for a night of throwing pots on the pottery wheel. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
‘Shake ’em On Down’ film
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. The film “Shake ’em On Down” is the story of Fred McDowell, the godfather of the North Mississippi style of blues. In attendance will be the film’s director and editor, Joe York, and co-producer Scott Barretta. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org
7 p.m.
Friday-night dinner dances
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. Dinner $6, dance $10. Dinner at 7:30, casual-dress dance follows. 228-324-3730.
7:30 p.m.-10:15 p.m.
Cinema by the Shore
Jones Park, Gulfport. Free. Pre-activities begin at 6:30 p.m.; movie “Jumanji” will begin at 7:45 p.m. www.gulfport-ms.gov
7:45 p.m.-10 p.m.
First-time homebuyers class
Mercy Housing & Human Development, 1135 Ford Street, Gulfport. Advance: $40 per person or $45 per couple. At door: $50 per person or $55 per couple. HomeBuyer Education 8-hour class educates and supports income-eligible families on the home-buying process. The buyer can then set up coaching sessions to become mortgage ready. Continental breakfast and lunch served. Call 228.896.1945 or email info@mhhd.org
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Saturday
Daylily Show
Edgewater Mall, 2600 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Free. The Mississippi Gulf Coast Daylily Society presents its 13th annual Daylily Show. 228-388-4636.
1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Crafting History
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25 per person. Amlash bull ewers are from the Amlash culture of modern-day northern Iran. Their purpose is still unknown. Construct one using pinch pots and coils. Bring ideas and sketches. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Sit, Stay READ!
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Free. Last spring session. Visiting Pet Teams of South Mississippi helps children improve communication and reading skills while visiting with a four-legged friend. Reading sessions last about 30 minutes. Children must not be afraid of or be allergic to animals. No need to pre-register. 228-452-4596. harrison.lib.ms.us
10 a.m.-noon
Wooden boat show
Biloxi Schooner Pier Complex, 367 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $5 adults; $3 students. Billy Creel Memorial Gulf Coast Wooden & Classic Boat Show has something for everyone interested in boating, including sails aboard the Biloxi Schooners for $15. 228-435-6320. www.maritiemuseum.org
10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 20; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 21
Benefit motorcycle ride
Big Play Entertainment, 1842 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Hosted by South Side Rydaz MC to raise awareness and money in the fight against cancer. Requesting $10 donation per rider. A portion of proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society. 228-243-8221.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Opening reception
The Art House, 921 Cash Alley, Ocean Springs. Free. “Waters Edge” is the theme of Patt Odom’s latest show at The Art House where she is celebrating her life along the Coast. The show will open with a reception. Odom is a founding member of The Art House, which is the nonprofit co-op of the Ocean Springs Art Association. 228-875-9285.
10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Digital Media Tutor
Bay St. Louis Library, 312 U.S. 90. Free. Get help with your digital creation in video, audio, graphics, animations and other digital objects with the Adobe Creative Cloud programs. By 30-minute appointment. 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info/digital-literacy-classes
Noon-4 p.m.
Family movie
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave. Free. The story of fuzzy, sparkling trolls and is rated PG. Light refreshments and popcorn provided. Bring your own snacks and folding chair or blanket. 228-875-1193.
2 p.m.
Tour of Ocean Springs
Islander Outfitters Tours & Travel, 929 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs. $20 adults, $10 children under 8. Shuttle bus sightseeing tour highlights the seafood industry and cultural history of the Coast. Birdwatching, beach walking and wildlife viewing opportunities. 228-334-5466. www.islanderoutfitters.com
2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
‘My Fair Lady’ auditions
Gulfport Little Theatre, 2600 13th Ave., Gulfport. Open audition with more than 40 male and female roles ages 16 to 70. Come prepared with a short musical selection. No a cappella auditions; bring a CD with no vocals, MP3 or sheet music for our pianist. Details: Contact the director at 251-689-7167 or director@gulfportlittletheatre.net. 228-864-7983. www.gulfportlittletheatre.org
3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. May 20; 1 p.m.-3 p.m. May 21
Movie-inspired dinner
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Members $45; nonmembers $55. Movies can inspire us to enjoy good food. Join Chef Cheri Hiers for this hands-on adventure into the world of “Fried Green Tomatoes.” Menu: fried green tomatoes, country ribs, tomato pie, summer berry pie. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org
5 p.m.-8 p.m.
Meet the Spirits
Beauvoir, 2244 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $40. Meet the Spirits is a ghost hunt. Guests will be divided into groups and taken to the “hot spots” on the property to meet the spirits. 228-388-4400. www.visitbeauvoir.org/ www.sparsparanormal.com
6 p.m.-1 a.m.
Musical
St. Mark United Methodist Church, 3350 28th St., Gulfport. Free. Sponsored by The United Male Chorus of Gulfport. 228-864-3927.
6:30 p.m.
Farmers market
Farmers Market at Long Beach, 310 Jeff Davis Ave., Long Beach. Local honey, local fruits and vegetables in season, jams, jellies, pickles, dip mixes, herbs, beeswax candles and lip balm, free-range chicken and duck eggs, frozen Cajun foods, goat’s milk soap, annual and perennial bedding plants, hanging baskets, breads, muffins, cookies, pastries and more. TFMatLongBeach@gmail.com.
8 a.m.-noon
Volunteer at the garden
34th Street Wholistic Gardens and Education Center, 808 34th St., Gulfport. Free. Come out and volunteer for tilling, planting, tidying up, and prepping for the spring garden. Please wear weather- and work-appropriate clothes and bring gloves and hats, bug spray and sunscreen. BYO gardening tools recommended, although some extras are available.
8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Farmers market
First United Methodist Church, 208 Pine St., Long Beach. State Certified Farmers Market featuring local, sustainable produce, baked goods dairy, beef, pork, goat, lamb, honey. www.longbeachfarmersmarket.org
8:30 a.m.-noon
Housing for birds and bees
Hiller Park Renaissance Garden, 377 Hiller Drive, Biloxi. $5 minimum donation to the Hiller Park Renaissance Garden for each birdhouse and bee house. Learn the value of birds and bees in a garden as you select and paint your own birdhouse and build a mason-bee house. All materials provided. Refreshments, garden prizes and information available. horticultureforhumanity.org
9 a.m.-11 a.m.
Chess lessons
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Mississippi 57. Free. Students interested in learning chess are invited to join the free Chess Club. Lessons available for all skill levels. jgrls.org
9 a.m.-noon
Kayak Tour
Islander Outfitters Tours & Travel, 929 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs. $35 adult or $25 children under 12. Guided kayak tour of Deer Island highlights the history of the coast and its people. Birdwatching, wildlife viewing opportunities including alligators and dolphins. All skills level welcome. Kayak, paddle, life vest, basic instruction and guide service included. 228-334-5466. www.islanderoutfitters.com
9 a.m.-noon May 20, 21
Sunday
Student art exhibition
Biloxi Visitors Center, 1050 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Free. “A Bird’s Eye View: The Study of Birds” student fine-art exhibition will feature the works of Gulf Coast School of Art students from grades K through 12 from all three coastal counties. www.GulfCoastSchoolofArt.com
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
