Things to do this week in South Mississippi: May 1-7

Monday
Jackson County Republican Women’s Club
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Jackson County campus, 2300 U.S. 90, Gautier. The Jackson County Republican Women’s Club meets the first Monday of each month. The public is invited. Lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m., with the program at noon. Email jcrw1@hotmail.com or 228-497-9602.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Ballroom dance
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St. Free. For adults interested in beginning ballroom dance. Sign up at 228-769-3060.
5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.
Ballroom dance
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. $80 for eight lessons. Learn the waltz, foxtrot, swing, rumba and cha-cha. 228-324-3730.
6 p.m.-6:45 p.m.
Free hernia screening
Ocean Springs Hospital. Free. Men and women can both develop a hernia. Some have no symptoms. Learn about this common but poorly understood condition and the importance of early detection. https://www.singingriverhealthsystem.com
9 a.m.-11 a.m.
Art in Mind
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Free. In conjunction with Alzheimer’s Mississippi, program is designed to provide meaningful social engagement for people with early- to mid-stage dementia and their caregivers. An art activity and discussion followed by lunch. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
9 a.m.-11 a.m.
Tuesday
Lapsit storytime
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave. Free. Storytime and activities event for parents with babies and toddlers; reading, singing, and moving along with stories. 228-875-1193.
10 a.m.
Interactive Storytime
Ina Thompson Moss Point Library, 4119 Bellview St. Free. Water, water everywhere: Children age 1 to 5 and parents are invited to break out water wings and enjoy crafts. Supplies are provided by the Friends of the Moss Point Library. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Groups of 10 or more, please register by calling 228-475-7462.
10 a.m.
How to Be a Poet
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Three-day workshop will offer basic poetry points on reading, writing, thinking and living like a poet from 11 a.m. to noon May 2; interactive exploration with several poetry writing exercises from 10:30 a.m. to noon May 4; and poetry showcase with friends and family at 6 p.m. May 4. Cost: members, $75; nonmembers, $85 (for all three sessions). Light refreshments. (Registration deadline was April 25.) 228-818-2878. themaryc.org
11 a.m.
Ancestry search workshop
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Mississippi 57. Free. Beginner class on using Ancestry.com’s Library Edition. Will cover what materials are found through Ancestry; how to search collections; how to organize your family tree and much more, on the library’s public computers. www.jgrls.org
3 p.m.
Handbuilding pottery
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student; $20 materials fee. A six-week introductory hand-building pottery class. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Coast Chorale Rehearsal
Main Street United Methodist Church, 162 Main St., Bay St. Louis. Free. Coast Chorale (a civic Choral ensemble) spring season rehearsals have begun and are held each Tuesday. All singers are welcome. Details: Allen Henson at 228-324-8213. www.coastchorale.org
6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Breakfast Club
Breakfast Club, 1223 Government St., Ocean Springs. Ocean Springs Democrats’ Breakfast Club meets every Tuesday at 8 a.m. Open to all. No membership dues.
8 a.m.-9 a.m.
Wednesday
‘The Royal Family’
Center Stage Theatre, 2670 Rue Palafox, Biloxi. $18 general and $15 for seniors, EMS, students and active military. Comedy about a flamboyant Broadway theater family. 228-388-6258. centerstagebiloxi.org
7:30 p.m. May 3-May 6, 2 p.m. May 7
Don’t Worry Be Happy planning meeting
Mental Health Association of South Mississippi, 4803 Harrison Circle, Gulfport. Join the planning group to ensure the 10th annual event is a success on July 21. Planning Task Force will meet first Monday of the month until July. 228-864-6274. www.msmentalhealth.org
5 p.m.-6 p.m.
Gulfport Table Tennis Club
Herbert Wilson Recreation Center, 3225 Hancock Ave., Gulfport. Gulfport Table Tennis club is open every Wednesday. Free. Provides great exercise for seniors and competition for skilled players. 228-868-5777.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Montgomery Biscuits at Biloxi Shuckers
MGM Park, 145 Caillavet St., Biloxi. $7-$22, not including Ticketmaster fees. 228-233-3465.
6:35 p.m.
Thursday
Lunch & Learn
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Members $15; nonmembers $16. Learn how to make a delicious healthy sandwich. Menu: ginger turkey burgers on fresh bun, Japanese sweet potato fries, chocolate chip cookie. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
National Day of Prayer program
Jones Park, Gulfport. Program at Leo Seal Pavilion will include prayers on several topics.
Noon.-1 p.m.
‘Star Wars’ celebration
Ina Thompson Moss Point Library, 4119 Bellview St. Free “Star Wars” party for ages 8 to 18 to celebrate the new movie. Destroy the Death Star pinata, attack an army of Storm Troopers, or command light sabers. Prizes will be awarded for best-in-show and most creative costumes. Refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Moss Point Library. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: 228-475-7462.
4 p.m.
Glassware painting
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Mississippi 57. Free, but registration suggested. Bring Your Own Glassware Painting class from with artist Cody Cameron. Adults are invited to learn how to decorate glassware with acrylic paints and stamping techniques. Intended for adults and students in grades six and up. Students must be accompanied by an adult. Seating is limited. Registration: 228-826-5857. www.jgrls.org.
5 p.m.
Jedi Training Day
Gautier Public Library, 2100 Library Lane. Free. Students and teens are invited to attend “Star Wars Jedi Training Day.” Bring a friend and enter the costume contest and train as a Jedi Warrior. Attendees will be able to create a Light Saber with the help of a Jedi Master, play Star Wars bingo and more. Refreshments will be served and all materials will be provided. Registration is suggested by calling the library at 228-497-4531 before May 3.
6 p.m.
Genealogy Society meeting
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave. The Ocean Springs Genealogy Society speaker will be Mary Gillies on “A Brief History of Stephen Hopkins, Jamestown survivor and Mayflower passenger.” Light refreshments after meeting. 228-875-1193. jgrls.org
6 p.m.
Wheel throwing
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student/$20 materials fee. Six-week introductory wheel-throwing class. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Young Soloists Concert
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. General admission: members, $10; nonmembers, $12. Features talented vocalists and instrumentalists from all over the Mississippi Coast and beyond. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org
7 p.m.
‘Crimes of the Heart’
Randolph Center, 315 Clark Ave., Pass Christian. $13. A touching and hilarious story of three sisters that will linger in the mind long after the lights fade to black. www.pctp.brownpapertickets.com
7 p.m. May 4-6, 2 p.m. May 7
Friday
Christian May Fest
Harrison County Fairgrounds, 15321 County Farm Road, Gulfport. Festival of family activities based on good Christian values, featuring singing, music, games and food. Proceeds will go to Cornerstone Baptist Church of Pass Christian, Kids Beach Club, Kids Across America and Make a Wish Foundation. Starting at $5 up to $25 for weekend passes. Children 5 and under admitted free. No alcohol, smoking or foul language. 228-832-8620. www.christianmayfest.com
4 p.m.-10 p.m. May 5, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. May 6, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. May 7
Lunch & Learn
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Members, $15; nonmembers, $16. Menu: chicken enchiladas verdes, churros. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Friday-night dinner dances
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. Dinner $6, dance $10. Fridays in May and June. Dinner at 7:30, casual-dress dance follows. 228-324-3730.
7:30 p.m.-10:15 p.m.
‘Forbidden Broadway’
Gulfport Little Theatre, 2600 13th Ave. General admission, $16; military/seniors, $13; children/students, $11. Off-Broadway revue parodying musical theater, with a multigenerational cast of veteran performers. Reservations recommended. 228-864-7983. www.gulfportlittletheatre.org
7:30 p.m. May 5-6, 2 p.m. May 7
Saturday
Mother’s Day art
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $20. Design a hanging mosaic using glass pieces. Templates of flowers and hearts available, or bring your own ideas. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
Book signing
Poppy’s on Porter, 922 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs. Author Johnnie Bernhard will sign copies of “A Good Girl.” 228-872-8584. www.johnniebernhardauthor.com
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Gracie Mae Seymour fundraiser/golf tournament
East Jackson County Hurricane Shelter, Hurley. Gracie Mae, 9, the daughter of Heath and Heather Seymour, was recently diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer, Giant Cell Glioblastoma. The tumor has been removed, and Gracie is receiving treatment at The University of Alabama in Birmingham. Proceeds will help the family with medical and travel expenses. Golf tournament, 8 a.m.; grilled chicken plates, $10, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; live auction, silent auction and live music.
8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Free Comic Book Day
3 Alarm Comics, 15210 Lemoyne Blvd., Biloxi. $5 entry fee to meet the guests inside but will receive a $5 coupon good for any in-stock items that day only. Nationwide day of giveaways of comics by participating comic book shops. Meet more than a dozen comic book creators and local talent. 228-257-3245.
11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Free Comic Book Day
Long Beach Comic Shop, 216 Jeff Davis Ave., Long Beach. Free. Receive free exclusive comic books. Fun for the whole family. 228-282-5709.
8 a.m.-5 p.m.
River Jamboree
City of Moss Point — River Jamboree, 4320 McInnis Ave. Free. A celebration of Mississippi’s musical heritage in our bicentennial year. Local musicians, including the debut of a song by Don Smith, “Moss Point Mississippi”; community expo and history exhibits; barbecue competition and other food options. 228-475-0300. cityofmosspoint.org
11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Rummage and bake sale
St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 310 Cleveland Ave., Long Beach.
7 a.m.-noon
Boogie on the Beach
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 720 E. Beach Blvd., Long Beach. Advance $50, at the door $60. Annual fundraiser benefiting St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School in Long Beach, featuring live music by Qrisis, local food and beverages, a huge silent auction and more. 228-863-1610. www.boogieonthebeach.org
7 p.m.-11 p.m.
Farmers market
Farmers Market at Long Beach, 310 Jeff Davis Ave. Local honey, local fruits and vegetables in season, jams, jellies, pickles, dip mixes, herbs, beeswax candles and lip balm, free-range chicken and duck eggs, frozen Cajun foods, goat’s milk soap, annual and perennial bedding plants, hanging baskets, breads, muffins, cookies, pastries and more. TFMatLongBeach@gmail.com.
8 a.m.-noon
May Friendship Day
Liberty Church, 4848 Gautier-Vancleave Road, Gautier. For women of faith, a praise and worship service, followed by a luncheon.
10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Volunteer at the 34th Street Community Garden
34th Street Wholistic Gardens and Education Center, 808 34th Street, Gulfport. Free. Come out and volunteer for tilling, planting, tidying up, and prepping for the spring garden. Please wear weather and work appropriate clothes, closed-toe shoes, and bring gloves and hats. Please wear bug spray and sunscreen. BYO gardening tools recommended, although some extras are available.
8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Farmers market
First United Methodist Church, 208 Pine St., Long Beach. State certified farmers market featuring local, sustainable produce, baked goods dairy, beef, pork, goat, lamb, honey.
8:30 a.m.-noon
Sunday
LMDC 19th birthday party
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. Enjoy craft activities, face-painting, Imagination Playground and birthday cupcakes. All birthday activities are included with museum admission, $6 per person. 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Pastor’s 26th anniversary
Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 3050 19th Ave., Gulfport. The Rev. Shawn D. Smith, pastor of Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Kansas City, Kansas, will be the guest for morning service; and Dr. John F. Payne Sr. and the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Mobile, Alabama, will be the evening special guest at 4 p.m. Public is invited.
9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Home Tour and Garden Party
Danny and Mary Clare Conwill House, 910 W. Beach, Pass Christian. $30 in advance; $35 at the door. The Pass Christian Historical Society is in its 39th year of welcoming visitors to elegant home tours in this historic seaside community. Event also features music, food and a croquet match. Tickets available the day of the event, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pass Christian Yacht Club. 228-452-7254. passhistory.org
2 p.m.-5 p.m.
Luther Dickinson performance
Walter Anderson Museum of Art, 510 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs. Admission: standing $50, seated $60. Doors open at 6 p.m.; show begins at 6:30 p.m. Second annual Performance of Luther Dickinson’s Music Inspired by Walter Anderson’s “Seven Climates of Ocean Springs.” Dickinson will again be joined by iconic New Orleans drummer Johnny “V” Vidacovich as well as renowned jazz keyboardist John Medski of Martin Medeski and Wood. 228-872-3164.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
