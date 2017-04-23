Things to do this week: April 24-30

Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for print is noon the previous Monday.
Monday
‘My Fair Lady’ auditions
Gulfport Little Theatre, 2600 13th Ave., Gulfport. Roles for actors and actresses ages 16 to 70. Come prepared with a short musical selection. No a cappella auditions, please. May bring a CD accompaniment with no vocals, MP3 or sheet music. A pianist will be available. The show will run June 23 to July 9. 228-864-7983. www.gulfportlittletheatre.org
7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Excel Data Management 1
Kiln Public Library, 17065 Mississippi 603. Microsoft Excel has some very powerful data-management tools. Learn how to set up data lists to make data entry easy, quick and more accurate. Registration required. Call 228-255-1724. www.hancocklibraries.info/digital-literacy-classes
1 p.m.-4 p.m.
1969 Murder that Shocked Pass Christian
Pass Christian Historical Society, 201 E. Scenic Dr. $10 members, $12 nonmembers. In 1969, Pass Christian was shocked by the murder of Nelda Brenza. April luncheon speakers Debbie Fournier and Rebecca Orfila will revisit newspaper coverage, provide personal remembrances and discuss the circumstances surrounding the murder. www.passhistory.org
Noon-1:30 p.m.
Meet the candidates
The Great Southern Golf Club, 2000 East Beach Drive, Gulfport. $10. Meet the Republican candidates for municipal office. Details: kerrickryan@aol.com 228-896-3536.
4 p.m.-6 p.m.
Swing dance
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St. No charge. For adults interested in beginning ballroom dance. Sign up at 769-3060.
5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.
Jackson Generals at Biloxi Shuckers
MGM Park, 145 Caillavet St., Biloxi. $7-$22, not including Ticketmaster fees. 228-233-3465. www.milb.com/schedule
6:35 p.m. April 24, 25; 10:35 a.m. April 26
Spring revival
Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 4225 Dr. Martin Luther King Dr., Moss Point. Guest evangelist will be the Rev. S.V. Adolph, pastor of First Missionary Baptist Church, Gulfport. 228-627-0743.
7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Intro to Excel
Kiln Public Library, 17065 Mississippi 603. Learn how to create basic spreadsheets and work in them. Students may retake this course as a refresher. Registration required. Call 228-255-1724. www.hancocklibraries.info/digital-literacy-classes
9:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
Tuesday
Homeschool art classes
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $12 per student. In this class, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, art projects vary weekly and will focus on new skills and perfecting those already learned. Sign up for each class individually. An advanced class, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., is for students who have been in the museum’s homeschool art program. Instructor approval needed for advanced class. Email education@georgeohr.org for registration information. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
10:30 a.m.-noon, regular class; 1-2:30 p.m. advanced class
Beaded jewelry class
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Fee: $25 members; $35 nonmembers. Create necklaces, earrings, and bracelets using crystals, glass, wood, ceramic beads; stones, cultured pearls, charms, etc. Registration deadline is one week prior to class. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Family cooking classes
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Mississippi 57. Free. Anyone age 6 and up may attend. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Space is limited. Reservations: 228-826-5857
5 p.m.
Handbuilding pottery
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student; $20 materials fee. A six-week introductory hand-building pottery class. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Coast Chorale rehearsal
Main Street United Methodist Church, 162 Main St., Bay St. Louis. Free. Spring rehearsals have begun. All singers are welcome. Details: Allen Henson at 228-324-8213. www.coastchorale.org
6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Choral concert
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Jefferson Davis campus, 2226 Switzer Rd., Gulfport. Free. Annual spring choral concert will feature the Jefferson Davis Singers and Coastal Vibrations. 228-896-3355.
7 p.m.-8 p.m.
Breakfast Club
Phoenicia Restaurant, 1223 Government St., Ocean Springs. Open to all. No membership dues.
8 a.m.-9 a.m. Tuesdays
Wednesday
Watercolor and Coffee
Gautier Public Library, 2100 Library Lane, Gautier. Free. Get creative using the medium of instant coffee for painting on watercolor paper. Supplies and refreshments provided.
4 p.m.-6 p.m.
Movie Night
Ina Thompson Moss Point Library, 4119 Bellview St. Free. Enjoy a popular film, and popcorn and refreshments.
4:30 p.m.
Gulfport Table Tennis Club
Herbert Wilson Recreation Center, 3225 Hancock Ave., Gulfport. Free to play; great exercise for seniors and competition for skilled players. 228-868-5777.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
‘The Royal Family’
Center Stage Theatre, 2670 Rue Palafox, Biloxi. $18 general and $15 for seniors, EMS, students and active military. Comedy about a flamboyant Broadway theater family. 228-388-6258. centerstagebiloxi.org
7:30 p.m. April 27-29 and May 4-6; 2 p.m. April 30 and May 7
Thursday
Master gardener presentation
Pascagoula River Audubon Center, 5107 Arthur St., Moss Point. Free. Demonstration of gardening and flower growing in South Mississippi including a hands-on container gardening activity. 228-475-0825.
10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Lunch & Learn
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Members: $15/ nonmembers: $16. The perfect grilled-cheese sandwich. Menu: Smoky Pimiento Grilled Cheese, Roasted Tomato Soup, Chocolate Icebox Pie. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Teen gardening program
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave. Free. Let’s Get Gardening for teens: Learn more about vegetable gardening from 4-H MSU Extension Agent Caitlin Mcleod. 228-875-1193.
5:30 p.m.
Preserving habitats
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Mississippi 57. Free. Bats and Bees, Birds and Butterflies: Learn how this team of winged creatures affects everything we eat, and what you can do to help ensure their survival. Make “soil sails” to distribute. Space is limited. www.jgrls.org
5:30 p.m.
Documentary: ‘Before the Flood’
Bay St. Louis Library, 312 U.S. 90. Director Fisher Stevens and actor Leonardo DiCaprio look at how climate change affects our environment, and what society can do. 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info
6 p.m.-7:45 p.m.
Wheel throwing
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student/$20 materials fee. Six-week introductory wheel-throwing class. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Cyber-security forum
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Jackson County campus, 2300 U.S. 90, Gautier. Free. Cyber Security, and How to Protect Your Personal Information. 228-497-9602.
6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Choral review
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Members $10; nonmembers $12. St. Martin High School Choir & Friends. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org
7 p.m.
DREAMS Come Together
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. $20 adults, $10 children. Annual benefit performance at the Beau Rivage Theatre by 300 young Coast performers. 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
7 p.m.-10 p.m.
Friday
Volunteer breakfast
American Red Cross Harrison County, 612 E. Pass Road, Gulfport. Volunteers are needed as hurricane season nears, to learn how the American Red Cross responds to emergencies and disasters, and become a responder or help in other ways. Details: 228-365-1171.
10 a.m.-noon
Lunch & Learn
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Members: $15/ nonmembers: $16. Learn how to make the perfect pot pie with Chef Cheri Hiers. Menu: Chicken Pot Pie, Cream Puffs 228-818-2878. themaryc.org
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Relay for Life
Barksdale Pavilion in Jones Park, 1177 20th Ave., Gulfport. Free. Celebrate cancer survivors, remember those lost and take action to save more lives from cancer. relayforlife.org/harrisonms
5 p.m.-10 p.m.
Crawfish Music Festival
Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $12-$33. 2017 Crawfish Music FestivalEnjoy live entertainment, concerts by headline acts, rides, games, a cooking competition and plenty of tasty crawfish. 228-594-3700. www.mscoastcoliseum.com
5 p.m.-11 p.m.
Free Friday Nights
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. Free. “Treat” friends and family members to a night at the museum. 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
5 p.m.-8 p.m.
Book signing
Pass Books & Cat Island Coffeehouse, 300 E. Scenic Dr., Pass Christian. Free. Vicki Covington will sign her new novel, “Once in a Blue Moon.” 228-222-4827. www.passbooksonline.com
5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Relay for Life
St. Martin High School, 11300 Yellow Jacket Rd., Ocean Springs. Free. American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of Jackson County at the high school football stadium. Celebrate cancer survivors, remember those lost and take action to save more lives from cancer. 228-875-8418. relayforlife.org/jacksoncountyms
6 p.m.
‘Les Miserables’ School Edition
Biloxi Little Theatre, 220 Lee St. $12-$15. ‘Les Miserables’ is an epic and uplifting story. 228-432-8543.
7:30 p.m. April 28-29; 2 p.m. April 30
Friday-night dinner dance
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. $6 dinner at 7:30; $10 casual-dress dance follows at 8 p.m. 228-324-3730.
7:30 p.m.-10:15 p.m.
‘White Rabbit/Red Rabbit’
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Each Friday and Saturday night for two weekends, area actors will perform a script they are seeing for the first time. Only 50 tickets per performance. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org
8 p.m.-9 p.m. April 28, 29
Saturday
‘Forbidden Broadway’
Gulfport Little Theatre, 2600 13th Ave. $16 general admission; $13 military/seniors; $11 children/students. Off-Broadway revue parodying musical theater. Special dinner-theater performance at Oak Crest Mansion on April 28. Reservations recommended. 228-864-7983. www.gulfportlittletheatre.org
7:30 p.m. April 29-30 and May 5-6; 2 p.m. April 23, 30 and May 7
Crawfish Music Festival
Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $12-$33. Live entertainment, concerts by headline acts, rides, games, cooking competitions and plenty of tasty crawfish. 228-594-3700. www.mscoastcoliseum.com
1 p.m.-11 p.m.
Charcoal drawing workshop
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave. Free. For adult beginners; learn step by step how to draw common shapes and more. Supplies provided. 228-875-1193.
10 a.m.
From-scratch cooking
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. $38 per person. Chef Josh Mitchell from Magnolia House by Kelly English will conduct a hands-on cooking class featuring a menu “rich in flavors from southern Louisiana.” 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
1699 Weekend of Discovery
Fort Maurepas Park, 499 Front Beach, Ocean Springs. Celebration kicks off Friday with landing participants’ reception. Saturday will feature a 5K run/walk and 1-mile free kids’ fun run , Discovery Regatta, then Krewe of Barkus Children’s Pet Parade and re-enactment of d’Iberville stepping onto the shores of the Coast. Free concert follows by Blackwater Brass. 228-875-8665. www.1699landing.com
10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Shakespeare at the Square
Anchor Square, 303 Delmas Ave., Pascagoula. Free. The city and Pascagoula High School’s third annual Shakespeare at the Square will feature local drama students and community members performing scenes from various works by William Shakespeare including “MacBeth,” “Romeo and Juliet,” “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and more. cityofpascagoula.com
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
The Very Hungry Art Show
Walter Anderson Museum of Art, 510 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs. $5 suggested donation. All artists are younger than 18. All work must be inspired by the work of Eric Carle. Costumes strongly encouraged. 228-872-3164.
Noon-3 p.m.
Free watercolor class
St. Martin Public Library, 15004 Lemoyne Blvd. No charge, materials provided. Basic watercolor techniques for beginning students; how to transfer a drawing to watercolor paper; and tips for the painting process from beginning to end. 228-392-3250.
2 p.m.
Evening of stories and songs
Bel Aire Baptist Church, 15080 Dedeaux Rd., Gulfport. $15-$25. Jason Gray: An acoustic evening of stories and songs. 228-832-1984. www.thepromoter.org
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
5K and Fun Run
Sacred Heart Catholic Elementary School, 10482 LeMoyne Blvd., D’Iberville. Fun run $10 (ages 5-15), 5K $20. 5K (8 a.m. start) and Fun Run (8:30 a.m. start) begin and end at the school. Registration starts at 7 a.m. 228-392-4180. www.sacredheartcatholicelementary.org
7 a.m.
LBHS Cheer colorful pom run
Harper McCaughan Town Green, Jeff Davis Ave., Long Beach. $15-$30. 1-mile fun run and 5K run. 228-697-3868. www.active.com/long-beach-ms/running/distance-running/2nd-annual-colorful-pom-run-2017
8 a.m.-11 a.m.
YMCA Healthy Kids Day
Fort Maurepas Park, 499 Front Beach, Ocean Springs. Free. Free community event to inspire kids to keep their minds and bodies active. Kids’ 1-mile run, free T-shirts, water-safety and martial arts demonstrations, bounce house and much more. 228-875-8665. www.mgcymca.org
8 a.m.-11 a.m.
Farmers Market
Farmers Market at Long Beach, 310 Jeff Davis Ave. Local honey, fruits and vegetables; jams, jellies, pickles, dip mixes, herbs; beeswax candles and lip balm; chicken and duck eggs, frozen Cajun foods, goat’s milk soap, bedding or hanging baskets, baked goods. TFMatLongBeach@gmail.com.
8 a.m.-noon
Volunteer at the Garden
34th Street Wholistic Gardens and Education Center, 808 34th Street, Gulfport. Free. Volunteer at your local community garden to prep for spring. Bring gloves and hats, bug spray and sunscreen. BYO gardening tools recommended.
8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Farmers Market
First United Methodist Church, 208 Pine St., Long Beach. Local, sustainable produce, baked goods dairy, beef, pork, goat, lamb, honey. www.longbeachfarmersmarket.org
8:30 a.m.-noon
Wag n’ Walk
University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Coast, 730 E. Beach Blvd., Long Beach. Free. Hosted by USM’s Fitness Center, the Wag n’ Walk is a 1-mile walk or run for participants and their pets. Refreshments provided. A local animal shelter will have pets for adoption. 228-865-4500.
9 a.m.
Indian Nation run
Biloxi Town Green, 710 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $12 adult, $5 student/child. 5K and fun runs for the entire family, free activities for kids, food, music and more. www.biloxischools.net
9 a.m.-noon
Horn Island expedition
Walter Anderson Museum of Art, 510 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs. $245. 3-day, 2-night retreat for 18 people to this beautiful and inspiring place. John Anderson, son of artist Walter Anderson will be a guide. Details and reservations: Heather Rumfelt, 228-872-3164 ext.110 or educate@walterandersonmuseum.org. 228-872-3164.
April 29-May 1
Art competition
George Martin City Park, 902 De La Pointe Dr., Gautier. Paint the Town Plein Air Art Competition is open to any artist who paints using plein air techniques in any fine-art painting medium (oils, acrylics, gouaches, watercolors, pastels or pencils). Artists must paint within the city of Gautier during the official painting period, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. April 29. No use of photography, photographs, photographic or computer equipment is allowed. 228-497-8000. www.gautier-ms.gov
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Lego Saturday
Ina Thompson Moss Point Library, 4119 Bellview St. Free. For children and families. Bring Legos, or some are available.
9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Sunday
Crawfish Music Festival
Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $12-$33. Live entertainment, concerts by headline acts, rides, games, cooking competitions and plenty of tasty crawfish. 228-594-3700. www.mscoastcoliseum.com
1 p.m.-9 p.m.
Chamber orchestra
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. Chamber Orchestra is part of the orchestra program at Gulfport School District. Cellist Daniel Martinez and violinist Sasha Ferreira will be featured. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org
3 p.m.-4 p.m.
Auditions for musical
Center Stage Theatre, 2670 Rue Palafox, Biloxi. Open to everyone 16 or older for “All Shook Up,” the music of Elvis Presley. 228-388-6258. centerstagebiloxi.org
6:30 p.m.
