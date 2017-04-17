Things to do this week: April 17-23

Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for print is noon the previous Monday.
Monday
Great American Cleanup
Bond-Grant House — Main Street Biloxi, 932 Howard Ave., Biloxi. Free. Biloxi has selected April 16-22 as Great American Cleanup week. Participation is requested of residents, businesses, church and school groups, and civic clubs for a citywide cleanup effort. Trash bags and gloves will be provided. Supplies can be picked up at the Bond Grant House, 932 Howard Ave., or 8 a.m. to noon April 22 at Point Cadet Plaza. or kmiller@biloxi.ms.us 228-435-6339. biloxi.ms.us
Global Warming: What You Can Do Now
Bay St. Louis Library, 312 U.S. 90. Free. The Community Leaders Forum presents “Global Warming: What You Can Do Now,” an Earth Day celebration offering 15 ways to save from $40 to almost $4,000 a year while reducing up to two-thirds of your personal carbon footprint. In the Leo Seal Meeting Room. 228-467-5282.
5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Adult coloring night
Waveland Public Library, 345 Coleman Ave. Fun night of adult coloring. We have color sheets and pencils, or bring your favorites. 228-467-9240. www.hancocklibraries.info
5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Swing ballroom dance
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St. No charge. For adults interested in beginning ballroom dance. Mondays in April. Sign up at 228-769-3060.
5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.
Cirque Italia
Gulfport Premium Outlets, 10000 Factory Shop Blvd., Gulfport. Cirque Italia tent show mixes entertainment and technology with the element of water. See acrobatics, dance, contortion, and even high-performance BMX and roller-skating. Details: www.cirqueitalia.com or 228-867-6100.
1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Colt Capers preschool story hour
Mississippi Sandhill Crane National Wildlife Refuge, 7200 Crane Lane, Gautier. Free. Children will hear a story, have an outside activity, followed by a craft.
10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Homeschool art classes
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $12 per student. In this class, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, art projects vary weekly and will focus on new skills and perfecting those already learned. All materials included in class cost. Sign up for each class individually. An advanced class, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., is for students who have been in the museum’s homeschool art program and have clay-working skills. Students must have instructor approval to enroll in the advanced class. Both classes held each Tuesday. Email education@georgeohr.org for registration information. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
10:30 a.m.-noon, regular class; 1-2:30 p.m. advanced class
Beaded jewelry making
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Fee: $25 members; $35 nonmembers. Create necklaces, earrings, and bracelets using crystals, glass, wood, ceramic beads; stones, cultured pearls, sterling silver and pewter charms, pendants, etc. Tools and supplies provided and included in the fee. Instructor: Shirley Cahela. Registration deadline is one week prior to class. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Inspire ME Lunch lecture
Knight Nonprofit Center, 11975 Seaway Road, Gulfport. Free to attend or $12 for Newk’s lunch. Guest will be Cameron W. Jenkins, band director at Gulfport Middle School. He wrote “College Don’t Waste Your Money: How to finish college with a 4.0 and be debt-free.” Details: www.thepromoter.org/Inspire 228-284-2449.
11:55 a.m.-12:45 p.m.
Birding South Mississippi
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. Birder Dave Reed will speak on Birding South Mississippi. Presentation will highlight Coast birding opportunities tell how to get started birding. 228-452-4596. www.harrison.lib.ms.us
2 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
Family cooking classes
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Mississippi 57. Free. Discover the many healthy meals that can be prepared at home. Anyone age 6 and up may attend. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Presented by the Jackson County office of the Mississippi Extension Service. Space is limited. Reservations: 228-826-5857.
5 p.m.
Tomato Troubleshooting
Bay St. Louis Library, 312 U.S. 90. Christian Stephenson, Hancock County Extension Service agent, will show you what to do to make your tomato plants flourish. 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info
6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Coast Chorale rehearsal
Main Street United Methodist Church, 162 Main St., Bay St. Louis. Free. Spring rehearsals have begun. All singers are welcome. Details: Allen Henson at 228-324-8213. www.coastchorale.org
6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Breakfast Club
Phoenicia Restaurant, 1223 Government St., Ocean Springs. Ocean Springs Democrats’ Breakfast Club meets every Tuesday at 8 a.m. Open to all. No membership dues.
8 a.m.-9 a.m. Tuesdays
Wednesday
Lymphedema education
Singing River Health System Neuroscience Center, 3603 Bienville Boulevard, Ocean Springs. Free. A certified lymphedema specialist reviews lymphedema signs and symptoms and how to manage them. 228-818-9620. www.singingriverhealthsystem.com/services/cancer/support-groups
4 p.m.-4:45 p.m.
Gulfport Table Tennis Club
Herbert Wilson Recreation Center, 3225 Hancock Ave., Gulfport. Free to play and provides great exercise for seniors and competition for skilled players. 228-868-5777.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Thursday
Lunch & Learn
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Members: $15/ nonmembers: $16. Chicken and pineapple are a perfect match for this delicious lunch. Menu: Teriyaki Chicken and Pineapple Kabob, Rice, Vegetable Stir Fry, Bananas Foster Cake 228-818-2878. themaryc.org
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Family Matinee
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Free. Film on a big screen about a spirited teen who sets sail on a daring mission to save her people. Details: passchristianlibrary@gmail.com or 228-452-4596.
2 p.m.-3:45 p.m.
Bicycle Ride and Dine
Harper McCaughan Town Green, 301 Jeff Davis Ave., Long Beach. Free. Community ride open to everyone. Easy 5-mile loop through downtown Long Beach followed by optional Dutch-treat dinner stop at end. Helmets and bike required. 228-297-6166.
6 p.m.
Restore Mississippi Sound
The Nourishing Place, 630 Tennessee St., Gulfport. Free. Restore Mississippi Sound cares deeply about the coastal waters and the quality of life on the Coast the waters can provide, if they are safe and healthy. Help us to bring the Sound back to its former beauty, health and sustainability.
6 p.m.-7 p.m.
Toastmasters meeting
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Advanced Manufacturing and Technology Center, 10298 Express Drive, Gulfport. Learn to become an outstanding presenter by practicing with us. 228-897-4360.
6 p.m.-7:15 p.m.
Songwriters Radio Show
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. Features Alabama singer-songwriter Grayson Capps. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org
7 p.m.
Crawfish Music Festival
Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $12-$33. Live entertainment, concerts by headline acts, rides, games, cooking competitions and plenty of tasty crawfish. 228-594-3700. www.mscoastcoliseum.com/events/2017/cmf
5 p.m.-11 p.m. April 20, 21, 27 and 28; 1 p.m.-11 p.m. April 22 and 29; 1 p.m.-9 p.m. April 23 and 30
Friday
Mudslingers: Try Your Skills on the Wheel
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25 per person. Come throw pots on our pottery wheels and see if clay is your new hobby. Create two pots to keep. Wear clothes you can get dirty. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Lunch & Learn
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Members: $15/ nonmembers: $16. Good Southern grits aren’t just for breakfast. Menu: Beef ragu over cheese grits, Kentucky butter cake. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
iPad/iPhone basics
Kiln Public Library, 17065 Mississippi 603, Kiln. Learn about the most important settings and popular free apps. Bring your fully charged device, Apple ID and password. Registration required. 228-255-1724. www.hancocklibraries.info/digital-literacy-classes
3 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
Pottery Date Night
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25 per student. Bring your sweetie for a fun night of throwing pots on the pottery wheel. Each student chooses two pots to keep. Wear clothing you can get dirty, and feel free to bring snacks and drinks. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Velvet Caravan
First United Methodist Church, 2301 15th St., Gulfport. $15 adults, $10 students. Arts Under the Dome presents acoustic quintet Velvet Caravan with its upbeat, high-energy concerts rooted in Gypsy jazz and Gypsy swing. 228-863-0047. www.arts.fumc-gulfport.org
7 p.m.-9 p.m.
‘Les Miserables’ School Edition
Biloxi Little Theatre, 220 Lee St. $12-$15. ‘Les Miserables’ is an epic and uplifting story about the survival of the human spirit. 228-432-8543.
7:30 p.m. April 21-22; 2 p.m. April 23; 7:30 p.m. April 28-29; 2 p.m. April 30
Friday-night dinner dances
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. $6 dinner at 7:30, and $10 casual-dress dance follows at 8 p.m. 228-324-3730.
7:30 p.m.-10:15 p.m.
‘Forbidden Broadway’
Gulfport Little Theatre, 2600 13th Ave. $16 general admission/$13 military/seniors/$11 children/students. Off-Broadway revue parodying musical theater, with a multi-generational cast of veteran performers. Special dinner-theater performance at Oak Crest Mansion on April 28. Reservations recommended for all performances. 228-864-7983. www.gulfportlittletheatre.org
7:30 p.m. April 21-22, April 29-30, May 5-6; 2 p.m. April 23, 30 and May 7
Paddlepalooza
Pascagoula Lighthouse Park, 3758 Frederic St. A sunset/twilight paddle that showcases the lower Pascagoula River Blueway led by Pascagoula Paradise Paddlers. For paddlers of all abilities.
7:45 p.m.
Cinema by the Shore
Jones Park, Gulfport. Free. Pre-activities begin at 6:30 p.m.; movie “Zootopia” begins at 7:45 p.m. www.gulfport-ms.gov
7:45 p.m.
White Rabbit/Red Rabbit
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Each Friday and Saturday night for two weekends, area actors will perform a script they are seeing for the first time. Audience members may find themselves participating. The actors: Vanessa Pierce Rodrieguez, David Delk, Felice, Gillum, Ryan Pierini. Only 50 Audience tickets are being released for each performance at this time. This unique theatrical experience is best performed with a new audience at every performance. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org
8 p.m.-9 p.m. April 21, 22; April 28, 29
First-time homebuyers class
Mercy Housing & Human Development, 1135 Ford St., Gulfport. In advance: $40 per person or $45 per couple; at the door: $50 per person or $55 per couple. Eight-hour class takes the income-eligible buyer through the home-buying process from credit ratings to available down payment assistance programs to escrow. Seating is extremely limited. Email info@mhhd.org for more information. Cancellation requires 24 hour notice to 228-896-1945. 228-731-0412. www.mhhd.org
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Saturday
Gulf Coast Symphony’s Trumpet Showcase
Saenger Theatre, 170 Reynoir St., Biloxi. The Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra will feature guest trumpeter Brandon Ridenour. Tickets: $35; $15 for students and military. Last concert of the 2016-17 series. gulfcoastsymphony.net or 228-896-4276.
7 p.m.
Spring festival
Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 9062 Kiln-DeLisle Road, Pass Christian. Free. Includes book and plant sale; arts-and-crafts booths and other activities; antique car show, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; corn hole tournament, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; lots of food including Clawdaddy’s Crawfish and Shrimp. 228-669-7119. mostholytrinity.us
9 a.m.-7 p.m. April 22 and 23
Movie for families
Gautier Public Library, 2100 Library Lane. Free. Disney story of an island princess and a demigod, rated PG. Light refreshments and popcorn provided by the Friends of the Library. Bring folding chairs or blankets. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
1 p.m.-3 p.m.
My Fair Lady auditions
Gulfport Little Theatre, 2600 13th Ave. Roles for actors and actresses ages 16 to 70. Come prepared with a short musical selection. No a cappella auditions, please. May bring a CD accompaniment with no vocals, MP3 or sheet music. A pianist will be available. The show will run June 23 to July 9. 228-864-7983. www.gulfportlittletheatre.org
1 p.m.-3 p.m. April 22; 7 p.m.-9 p.m. April 24
From-scratch cooking
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. $38 per person. Food writer and photographer Julian Brunt and partner Kim Wilson host a cooking class from scratch, start to finish. Menu includes Mortadella stuffed with pimento and cheese, gumbo from scratch with potato salad and fresh fruit cobbler. 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Make a Rhyton
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Each month, we revisit a historic ceramic form. This month, build ancient Grecian drinking vessels known as rhytons. Please bring ideas and sketches. All levels are welcome. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Sit, Stay, READ!
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Free children’s reading program with a four-legged friend. Reading sessions last about 30 minutes. Children must not be afraid of or allergic to animals. No need to pre-register. 228-452-4596. harrison.lib.ms.us
10 a.m.-noon
Earth Day celebration
Pascagoula River Audubon Center, 5107 Arthur St., Moss Point. $1/member and $2/nonmember. Activities for all ages including crafts, tie-dyeing (bring your own shirt or buy a PRAC T-shirt), tin-can bird-feeder building, face painting, kayaking and boat tours. 228-475-0825. ms.audubon.org/events/earth-day-celebration
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Lapsit storytime
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St. No charge. Story time and activities for parents with babies and toddlers, reading together, singing and moving along with stories. 228-769-3060.
11 a.m.
Gulf Coast Writers Association
East Biloxi Library, 580 Howard Ave. Free. Writers group meeting with published author as guest speaker. gcwriters.org
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Mother-daughter self-protection class
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Mississippi 57 Free. Learn about self-defense with hands-on maneuvers from Sensei Juanita Burt and Sensei Novelle Price. Certified by the Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence. Wear casual clothing; ladies unable to participate may watch and learn. For adults and students in grades 6 and up.
Noon
Riverfront festival
Pascagoula Lighthouse Park, 3758 Frederic St. Free Flowin’ on the Riverfront music festival to celebrate the Pascagoula River. Live entertainment by bands including Honey Island Swamp Band. Food and craft vendors, kids’ activities, fireworks show. www.freeflowin.net
noon-8 p.m.
Family search workshop
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave. Free. Search for your ancestors. Volunteers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will show how to use the FamilySearch.org website, and will provide free four-generation charts to record the information. Bring specific names, dates, birth certificates, military papers, and places or other information helpful in research. Registration is suggested as seating is limited. 228-875-1193.
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
March for Science
Harper McCaughan Town Green, 301 Jeff Davis Ave., Long Beach. This celebration of science is about the role science plays in all our lives. March will be followed by speakers and entertainment at USM Auditorium in the Fleming Education Building. Sponsored by the ECO Eagles and Citizens Climate Lobby. 228-297-6166.
2 p.m.-7 p.m.
Pier Walk
Ken Combs Pier, Courthouse Road and U.S. 90, Gulfport. Help others in honor or memory of loved ones. Please bring #10 size food cans to benefit Feed My Sheep. facebook.com/PierWalk
6 p.m.
Jackson Generals at Biloxi Shuckers
MGM Park, 145 Caillavet St., Biloxi. $7-$22, plus Ticketmaster fees. The Biloxi Shuckers will take on the visiting team Jackson Generals in this minor league matchup. 228-233-3465.
6:35 p.m.
Kayak race
Little River Marina, 3200 Dumas Road, Moss Point. The Pascagoula Run kayak race covers 12.5 miles of flat water, marsh, historical landmarks and beautiful waterfront properties of Pascagoula. 228-475-5244. cityofpascagoula.com
8 a.m.
Farmers Market
Farmers Market at Long Beach, 310 Jeff Davis Ave. Local honey, local fruits and vegetables in season, jams, jellies, pickles, dip mixes, herbs, beeswax candles and lip balm, free-range chicken and duck eggs, frozen Cajun foods, goat’s milk soap, annual and perennial bedding plants, hanging baskets, breads, muffins, cookies, pastries and more. TFMatLongBeach@gmail.com.
8 a.m.-noon
Volunteer at the Garden
34th Street Wholistic Gardens and Education Center, 808 34th Street, Gulfport. Free. Volunteer at your local community garden. We will be tilling, planting, tidying up, and prepping for our spring garden. Please wear weather- and work-appropriate clothes, closed-toe shoes, and bring gloves and hats, bug spray and sunscreen. BYO gardening tools recommended, although we do have some extras.
8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Farmers Market
First United Methodist Church, 208 Pine St., Long Beach. Local, sustainable produce, baked goods dairy, beef, pork, goat, lamb, honey. www.longbeachfarmersmarket.org
8:30 a.m.-noon
Earth Day Planting
Hiller Park Renaissance Garden, 377 Hiller Drive, Biloxi. Free, but donations to garden appreciated. Plants and tools provided. Refreshments, prizes, fun and free seeds to take home. Explore the garden; join Horticulture for Humanity and receive a free birdhouse. The new Children’s Splash Pad and Playground are open. horticultureforhumanity.org
9 a.m.-11 a.m.
GULFPEX 2017
St. Martin Community Center, 15008 Lemoyne Blvd., Biloxi. Free. Stamp show; theme is Mississippi Bicentennial. 228-392-7361.
9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 22, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 23
Coffee Mixer
Tax Solutions, 1419 Pass Road, Gulfport. Free. Gourmet coffee tasting and networking. 228-596-1825.
9:45 a.m.-11 a.m.
Sunday
Bibletones Quartet
Cedar Lake Methodist Church, 12332 Cedar Lake Road, Biloxi. In concert. Details: 228-326-6107.
10 a.m.
Bibletones Quartet
Unity Baptist Church, 236 U.S. 49, McHenry. In concert. Details: 228-326-6107.
5 p.m.
Farm to Table Dinner
Sazerac Square, 125 Davis Ave., Pass Christian. $100. Dinner for 120 people on one long table set in the middle of Davis Avenue. Dine under the lights and enjoy meals prepared by local chefs from seasonal foods grown and harvested locally. Five-course meals (with lagniappe) and complimentary wines. Proceeds benefit Pass Christian Main Street. Sponsorships are available. passmainstreet.com
7 p.m.-10 p.m.
Pancake breakfast fundraiser
Gulf Coast Family Church of the Nazarene, 14700 Big Ridge Road, Biloxi. $8 per plate; kids under 5 eat free. To support Youth Camp. 228-875-0860.
8 a.m.-9:30 a.m.
Comments