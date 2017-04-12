Dinosaurs are the only animals in this traveling circus in Gulfport

Cirque Italia is a show unlike anything ever seen in South Mississippi, the promoter promises, with dinosaurs as the something old coming to Gulfport this week, lasers and a water show dazzling with something new — all under a blue and white big top tent.
Billed as “a genuine, European traveling circus,” this show has a cast of performers from 15 countries rather than animal acts and a traveling 35,000 gallon water stage. During the 2-hour show the circular stage lifts 35 feet in the air to wow the audience with a curtain of rain and fountains that dance with each performer’s move, said Tim Orris, media representative for Cirque Entertainment.
Thursday through Monday the company is partnering with Simon Brand Ventures to present the show in the southeast parking lot at Gulfport Premium Outlets. Monday was added to the schedule for the many local students who will be out on spring break next week.
“It’s a great location for family entertainment,” said Orris, with the outlet center right off I-10 and easy to get to for local families and the tent sized so everyone is close to the action.
While the Ringling circus is on its final tour before going out of business, Orris predicts that smaller tent shows such as Cirque Italia will be popping up around the country. He recruits performers such as the Zeeman Duo, who showed their roller skating skills on “America’s Got Talent,” and the Juggling Fusco Twins, who hold the Guinness Book World Record among Juggling 5 clubs for the longest time at 57 minutes.
Among the other acts are:
▪ A mermaid that he said “Will dazzle little girls’ hearts while swinging above their heads” in the water stage aerial act
▪ 360 Laser Man, who “holds” a beam of light in his hand, splits it into two, spins them around like a light sabre and throws the beams 70 feet in the air to the top of the tent
▪ Cuban father and son team Frank and Derick Diaz, who show their hand balancing strength and grace
▪ Coco the Clown from Argentina, who rides the world’s smallest bicycle
▪ Juliette Carabalo, a 16-year-old, sixth-generation performer who gets tied up in knots showing her contortionist skills
▪ A hula hooping balancing act around a ring of water
Tickets start at $25 for adults and $10 for children and are available at the show, online or by phone.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
If you go:
What: Cirque Italia, water show and non-animal circus
When: Thursday through Monday
Where: Under the big top tent at Gulfport Premium Outlets, 10000 Factory Shop Blvd., Gulfport, off I-10 and U.S. 49
Shows: Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday at 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday and Monday at 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.
Details: Car seats and strollers are not allowed inside the tent.
Tickets: Available at the door, online at cirqueitalia.com/tickets or by phone at 941-704-8572
