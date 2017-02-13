Biloxi prepares to ‘celebrate the oyster’

In a city that hosts festivals for crawfish and seafood, the first Gulf Coast Oyster Cook-Off & Festival is a new twist.
The festival April 14-15 at the Biloxi Town Green comes at the end of the tax season and on Good Friday, when many people eat seafood.
A line-up of primarily country and classic rock bands is scheduled both days of the festival and an open car, truck and bike show will fill the parking area across the street at Hard Rock Casino Biloxi that Saturday. The music lineup will be announced at a later date.
“It's time to celebrate the oyster,” promoter Glenn Mattina said Monday at a press conference at the Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum.
Two main events will recall Biloxi's oyster and seafood heritage. An oyster shucking contest and an oyster cook-off, both on April 15, are being coordinated by Sean Desporte with Desporte & Sons Seafood of Biloxi, which has been in business for 100 years.
The winner of the cook-off will be decided by People's Choice. The top five finalists in the category of oysters Rockefeller, Gulf Coast cajun charbroiled and signature oyster then will be judged by a panel of chefs, writers and oyster experts to determine the overall winner.
Another long-time Coast business, Balius Iron Works Welding, is creating a galvanized oyster dredge to raffle.
A portion of the proceeds of the festival will benefit three non-profits, The Nativity School Foundation, Helping Light Foundation and The Back-Bay Mission.
The festival will run from 4-10 p.m. on April 14. Admission is $5 that day and oysters will be 50 cents.
“That is Good Friday, Easter weekend,” Mattina said.
On April 15, the festival is from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. General admission is $5, or pay $15 more and get a dozen tickets to sample oysters at the booths.
Restaurants or individuals can compete in the cook-off for an entry fee of $300, which includes a couple of sacks of oysters. The prize money totals $2,500.
Vendor space and sponsorships are available. Also on tap are beer and a full bar, including handmade vodka bloody Marys. Burgers and hot dogs will be available for those who don’t eat oysters, shrimp or the seafood that will be cooking at the festival, Mattina said.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
