The ‘Piano Man’ heading to the Gulf Coast

“Piano Man” Billy Joel is headed to New Orleans for his first arena concert in the Big Easy in 10 years, and tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday for American Express Card members.
The Live Nation Entertainment concert is Feb 10 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
Ticket sales to the general public begin Friday at 10 a.m. They are priced at priced at $52.50, $92.50 and $152.50 plus service charges and are available at ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000.
Joel last appeared at the city at the New Orleans Jazz Festival in 2013.
The New Orleans Advocate reports that arena officials say Joel is playing just five arena concerts in 2017. He also performs monthly concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York, where he played a string of 36 sold-out concerts and already sold out three more shows in November and December.
Joel is best known for his hit “Piano Man,” along with “Uptown Girl,” “Only the Good Die Young,” “Movin’ Out,” “Allentown” and “Just the Way You Are.”
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
Comments