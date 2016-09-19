Things to do this week

Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for print is noon the previous Monday.
Monday
Sensory Friendly Day
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. $3. Sensory Friendly Day is an exclusive event for children with autism spectrum disorders and sensory-processing differences to have a fun, enjoyable and interactive learning experience in a comfortable and accepting environment. This day offers a less crowded environment and light and sound reduction. 228-897-6039.
2-5 p.m.
Conversational Spanish class
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Free. Would you like to learn basic Spanish? Maybe you speak basic Spanish but would like to expand your knowledge? Conversational Spanish Class will be Mondays beginning Sept.12 through May. A workbook will be required and is available for purchase at Pass Christian Books. You can stop by the book store or call 228-222-4827 to order a copy. The class is free. Space is limited, so please call the library at 452-4596 or email passchristianlibrary@gmail.com to sign up.
7-8:30 p.m.
Isle of Caprice Exhibit
Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum, 115 First St., Biloxi. At this exhibit, you’ll learn more about the island that disappeared. 228-435-6320.
9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sept. 19-24 and noon-5 p.m. Sept. 25
Tuesday
Hometown Teams: How Sports Shape America
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. Included in admission. This three dimensional exhibit features artifacts, images, video and audio, and hands-on interactives. 228-897-6039.
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 20-24
Homeschool Clay Play
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $12 per student, per session. Art projects vary weekly and will focus on both new skills and perfecting those already learned. Materials included in the cost. Please sign up for each class individually. Email education@georgeohr.org with specific questions. Class size is limited. 228-374-5547.
10:30 a.m.-noon and 1-2:30 p.m.
Coloring event for adults
Ina Thompson Moss Point Library, 4119 Bellview St. The Ina Thompson Moss Point Library is offering a “Coloring is NOT just for kids” event at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the meeting room. Coloring is an activity we think of as being just for kids but it can be beneficial for adults too, to help de-stress and focus on an activity and not worries. Registration is suggested by calling 475-7462. All materials will be provided or you may bring your own. Refreshments provided by the Friends of the Moss Point Library.
5:30 p.m.
Bad Art Night
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St. Join library staff for a free-style craft event. Everyone will have access to a selection of ridiculous arts and crafts material. The worst creation will win a hideously tacky trophy! Tell your friends and enjoy an evening of fun music and refreshments. Register at 228-769-3060 before Tuesday. All materials will be provided. Anyone age 16 and and older may attend.
5:30-7 p.m.
Coffee Chat
Pass Books & Cat Island Coffeehouse, 300 E. Scenic Drive, Pass Christian. Free. Everyone is cordially invited to attend a Coffee Chat with discussion of the book “Dead Wake.” Beverages and refreshments will be available for purchase. If you have not had the chance to read the book, copies are available for check out at the Pass Christian Library or for purchase at Pass Christian Books. Please call the library at 228-452-4596 or email w.allard@harrison.lib.ms.us if you have any questions or need further information.
7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Dinner Dance Party
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. $6 dinner served from 7:30 p.m.-8 p.m. $10 dance lessons start at 8 p.m. 228-324-3730.
7:30 p.m.
Beginning Ballroom Dance Classes
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. $80 for eight-week class. Learn the waltz, foxtrot, swing, rumba and cha-cha. 228-324-3730.
7:30-8:45 p.m.
A Word About Medicare
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Free. Do you have questions about Medicare or need information about prescription drug coverage, Medigap policies or long-term care insurance? The Mississippi State Health Insurance Assistance Program can help provide assistance. Open enrollment for Medicare Part D starts on Oct. 15th and runs through December. David Manasco from the local Area Agency on Aging (through the South Mississippi Planning and Development District) will talk about the parts of Medicare, supplements to Medicare and subsidies. This service is free and is not connected to any business.
9-10:30 a.m.
Moss Point Library challenge: 10 Books in 10 Days
Ina Thompson Moss Point Library, 4119 Bellview St., Moss Point. Children ages 5 through 12 will receive a special prize from the Friends of the Library for checking out and reading 10 books in 10 days. Each child will get a bookmark that will be punched for each book checked out. Ten punches will win a prize and additional bookmarks will be available for serious readers.
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 20-25
Wednesday
Homeschool Club
Gautier Public Library, 2100 Library Lane, Gautier, is starting a Homeshcool Club for young students on Wednesdays. Homeschool students are invited to attend a short storytime, library scavenger hunt and challenge games. Meet other homeschool families and share information and ideas. Any families that homeschool may attend — adults and children. A variety of activities will be available at each meeting.
1:30 p.m.-3 p.m.
iPad/iPhone Basics
Waveland Public Library, 345 Coleman Ave., Waveland. TBD. Learn about the most important settings and popular free apps. Bring your fully charged device, Apple ID and password. Registration required: sign up at the Customer Service Desk or call 467-9240.
3:30 p.m.
Beginning Hand-Building
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $175. Fundamentals of working with clay off the pottery wheel. Learn about pinching, slab work, coiling, and combining forms. Class fee includes all instruction, glazing, firing costs, and one 25 lb bag of clay. Class size is limited to 10 students. 228-374-5547.
5:50-7:30 p.m.
King of the Hill Drag Race
Gulfport Dragway, 17085 Racetrack Road. $8; $5 children under 10. See time trials and elimination rounds every Wednesday night. 228-863-4408.
6 p.m.
Gulfport Table Tennis Club
Herbert Wilson Recreation Center, 3225 Hancock Ave., Gulfport. Open every Wednesday. Free to play and provides great exercise for seniors and competition for skilled players. 228-868-5777.
6-9 p.m.
AARP Safe Driving Course
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Mississippi 57. Library meeting room. This program in new, offers revised materials and is open to drivers of any age. To register or to receive more information, call the library at 228-826-5857. Registration fee, which covers materials: $15 for AARP members; $20 for non-AARP members; check or money order. Registration is available the day of the workshop.
9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Thursday
Books and Shakers Library Playgroup
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Free. Babies 6 to 24 months old will enjoy this playgroup with stories, songs, and plenty of time for playing. Meet other families with young children. For more information, please call the library at 228 452-4596. 228-452-4596.
10-11 a.m.
Lunch and Learn
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $16; $15 members. Chef Cheri, as well as other local celebrity chefs and cooks, will be leading cooking demonstrations, followed by exciting meals. Check out the website for weekly Lunch and Learn Menus as well as special classes and events. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org/lunch-learn/
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 22-23
Teen Minecraft Club
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave., Ocean Springs. Free. Bring friends to the library meeting room or meet new friends. Create and build, and bring your own computer/laptop or game system. Discuss what kinds of events the library should have and get to know others with like interests (the library is also looking for parent volunteers to help with meetings). Participants must have their own copy of Minecraft. Sign up today at the front desk and receive a schedule. 228-875-1193. www.jgrls.org
4-7 p.m.
Prime Time Family Reading Time
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. Come join us at the Mary C for storytelling and discussion. Families will receive books to take home and read and then return the following week to discuss. Free program. Refreshments and door prizes. 228-818-2878.
5-6:30 p.m.
Banking Basics & Money Management workshop
Habitat for Humanity of the Mississippi Gulf Coast, 2214 34th St., Gulfport. Free. For those with little experience using banks; learn the basics of opening and maintaining checking and savings accounts. The course addresses the hidden traps of check-cashing firms and pay-day loans and presents a wide range of free websites available to help better manage finances in order to reach goals. Details: 228-678-9100 x1024. www.hfhmgc.org
6-7:30 p.m.
Broken Rainbow for Children
First United Methodist Church, 2301 15th St., Gulfport. $30 per family. Broken Rainbow is a 10-week program for children ages 7-12 who are having difficulty dealing with a divorce or death in their family. Please call to register your child. 228-863-0047. fumc-gulport.org
7-8:15 p.m.
Divorce Recovery Workshop
First United Methodist Church, 2301 15th St., Gulfport. $30 for 10-week session that helps people deal with divorce issues, and offers a caring support group for anyone going through a divorce or separation. Participants hear a speaker the first hour, with group discussion following. 228-863-0047. fumc-gulfport.org
7-9 p.m.
Grief Recovery Workshop
First United Methodist Church, 2301 15th St., Gulfport. $30 for 10-week session. The Grief Recovery Workshop is for anyone dealing with the emotional issues that follow the death of a loved one. In addition to hearing speakers, participants share loss experiences and discuss grief issues with the goal of beginning to live again. 228-863-0047. fumc-gulfport.org
7 p.m.-9 p.m.
“LUV”
Center Stage Theatre, 240 Eisenhower Dr., Biloxi. $15 - $18. LUV is a four-letter word. Oops! Not in this riotous, offbeat comedy. Murray Schisgal’s Tony Award-winning comedy ran for more than two years on Broadway. 228-388-6258. www.CenterStageBiloxi.org
7:30 p.m. Sept. 22-24 and 2 p.m. Sept. 25
Oil Painting with Frank Janca
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Designed for all experience-levels, come learn the fundamentals of oil painting or explore advanced techniques. Novice, advanced, new and returning students are all welcome. The class will focus on a variety of subject matter including still life and floral composition. Questions: Call 228-374-5547 or email visitorinfo@georgeohr.orgRegister for classes at georgeohr.org or call 228-374-5547
9:30 a.m.-noon
Friday
Line Dance Lessons
Diamondhead Community Center, 7600 Country Club Circle. Free. Join others Fridays for lessons and dancing at the Diamondhead Community Center. All are welcome. Great exercise, great fun and free.
10-11 a.m.
Beginning Wheel Throwing
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $175. For beginners or those who want to refresh their basic pottery skills. Making of basic forms such as bowls, plates, and mugs as well as basic approaches to handles. Class fee includes all instruction, glazing, firing costs and one 25 lb. bag of clay. 228-374-5547.
10 a.m.-noon
All-Star Luncheon Series: Cliff Kirkland
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $10. Join others for lunch and lecture. Admission to museum included. Cliff Kirkland was lead hitter for Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College under coach Ken Farris and lead hitter and defensive standout for the University of Southern Mississippi under coach Pete Taylor; first of two white players to integrate the Biloxi Dodgers, a semi-pro team left over from the Negro Leagues’ Southern Division; shortstop and leadoff hitter for the Dodgers for six years; Biloxi Sports Hall of Fame 2012 inductee for baseball achievements and accomplishments as a sportswriter and sports editor at the Sun Herald. 228-374-5547.
Noon
‘Twelve Angry Men’
Bay St. Louis Little Theatre, 398 Blaize Ave. $15; $10 seniors, veterans, military and students; $8 children under 12. This play, written by Reginald Rose, is set in a New York City Court of Law jury room in 1957 and focuses on their deliberations in a capital murder case. 228-467-9024.
8 p.m. Sept. 23-24 and 2 p.m. Sept. 25
Saturday
Improvisation for Teens
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $40 for four sessions. Would you like to build skills in improvisation that you can help you onstage and in everyday life? Join members of Longshot Theatre Company as they lead teens through improvisation games and activities. 228-818-2878. bit.ly/2b5vlML
1-3 p.m.
Techniques With D’Iberville Baseball Team
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. This event is part of the programming from “Hometown Teams: How Sports Shape America” traveling exhibit. 228-897-6039.
10 a.m.-noon
Chess Club and lessons
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Mississippi 57. Free chess lessons from library volunteer John Hoch for all skill levels. Learn to play chess, improve your game, learn new strategies, and have some fun. Find out if you have what it takes to beat your friends in the ultimate game of strategy.
10 a.m.-noon
National Estuaries Week
Pascagoula River Audubon Center, 5107 Arthur St., Moss Point. $8 adults; $5 children 12 and under. The Center will set exploration stations to teach visitors about estuaries. Participants will learn more about water, plants and soils, benthic (bottom-dwelling) organisms and birds, reptiles and fish. Expert volunteers will be on hand to answer questions. Normal admission applies for the day. 228-475-0825.
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Family Clay Play: Tile Carving
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $12 per project. This is a wonderful project for both beginners and experienced artists. Students will learn about carving into leather hard clay tiles and create beautiful work in a black and white palette. Please bring simple design ideas in a 5 x 5 format. Wear suitable clothes for a clay studio, and be ready to pick up work in two weeks. Class size limited to 20 students. 228-374-5547.
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Walk for the Poor
Biloxi Bay Bridge, 100 Front Beach Dr., Ocean Springs. The Saint Vincent de Paul Society of Sacred Heart Parish in D’Iberville’s annual Walk for the Poor. We will be set up on the Biloxi side of the bridge. Please come make a donation and walk the bridge. If you are unable to walk please make a donation for someone who is walking. All of the proceeds will go to the poor in our community.
7-10 a.m.
Indoor Rummage Sale
Donal M. Snyder Community Center, 2520 Pass Road, Biloxi. Hosted by city of Biloxi to benefit the 2016 Heart Walk. Booth space fee is $25, which will go to the American Heart Association. Sales proceeds are yours to keep. Details: 228-435-6339 or email kmiller@biloxi.ms.us.
8 a.m.-noon
Flea Market & Bake Sale
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Mississippi 57. The Friends of the Library will host this flea market fundraiserin the meeting room, rain or shine. Find unique vintage items or something just for fun. Also, find tasty bake sale items for the family. Details: 228-826-5857.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday
Tea Time on the Lusitania
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Free. Tea Time on the Lusitania sponsored by the Friends of the Pass Christian Library. Hats are encouraged (think early “Downton Abbey”) and there will be a gentlemen’s area. Tea and accompanying refreshments will be served. The tea will be held at 541 East Scenic Drive. This event is free and open to all. If you have not already read the book, copies are available for check out at the Pass Christian Library or for purchase at Pass Christian Books. Please call the library (228-452-4596) or email w.allard@harrison.lib.ms.us.
3-5 p.m.
Fourth Sunday at 4
Christ Episcopal Church, 912 S. Beach Blvd., Bay St. Louis. Free. Featuring Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons” presented by The Magnolia Concert Society, and the artwork of Milton Williams.
4 p.m.
Tango Night
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Donation suggested: $10. Mix, mingle and dance the night away. No partner necessary. Free lessons first hour (5-6 p.m.) 228-374-5547.
5-9 p.m.
