Horoscopes for Tuesday, June 19, 2018

Aries
You should be the model of efficiency today as the passing Moon in tidy Virgo activates your sixth house of health and service. Tending to those you are responsible for, including your pets and plants, is a pleasure today. If you have been eating junk food and putting off your exercise routine, this is the perfect day to get back on track. Enjoy the blessings that come from healthy, responsible living.
Lucky Number114
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Taurus
You may be filled with romantic notions as the Moon glides through your fifth house of romance and pleasure today; some of you may even fall in love. It is time to reconnect with your inner child, so put away serious business for another day. Pleasure is a nutrient many people overlook; no Taurus should ever be without a daily dose of sensual joy. Buy yourself fresh flowers this afternoon.
Lucky Number165
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Gemini
Spending more time at home will be good for your soul as the Moon glides through your fourth house of home and family. This is a good time to get organized and to get your environment in proper order... you have probably been too busy lately to clean up after yourself. Once you have everything comfortably placed, you can enjoy the peaceful harmony of your home.
Lucky Number941
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Cancer
Sigmund Freud called psychotherapy the talking cure, but you don't need to visit a shrink to enjoy the benefits of sharing your feelings and experiences with another. Spend time with a trusted sibling or neighbor and encourage a real give and take between you by both listening what he or she has to say and sharing your own views. You'll feel much better once you've said what is on your mind and heart.
Lucky Number089
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Leo
As much as you would like to be able to focus on your work, it seems there are many distractions coming from your friends and associates. You may find yourself spending more time and money than you would like to on social activities as it may be hard for you to say no. Remember, just because everyone else is doing it doesnC"t mean that you have to do it! Stand your ground.
Lucky Number294
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Virgo
You should awake feeling refreshed, strong and ready to face the world as the Moon shines in your first house of personality. You'll have an extra dash of charm and magnetism, so don't be afraid to ask for what you want and need. People have confidence in you, and you won't let them down. You may be challenged with a crisis at home, but you are more than capable of handling whatever comes your way.
Lucky Number753
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Libra
Today is perfect for quiet moments and reflection as the intuitive Moon moves through your twelfth house of secrets and solitude. Your lunar low cycle is the perfect time to review the events of the past month. Spiritual growth can come from this inner examination. Refresh your soul by enjoying soothing pastimes, such as spending time in a garden or enjoying a warm bubble bath.
Lucky Number094
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Scorpio
It's time to surround yourself with good friends as the Virgo Moon glides through your eleventh house of associates. You may find that those who are better organized than you are can help make your life work more efficiently. Spend time with pals who have it together and seem to be able to balance all the demands of life, without going insane too often.
Lucky Number997
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Sagittarius
It'll be easier for you to get credit for all your hard work while the Moon harmonizes with Venus in your sixth house. Superiors and authority figures are more sympathetic to you, making this a great day for a yearly review or to ask for a raise. Spend the next two days focusing on your ambitions and making use of the resources available to you.
Lucky Number803
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Capricorn
The travel bug may bite as the Moon drifts through your ninth house of travel and education; looking at vacation destinations on the Internet may drive you wild! Perhaps it's time to do something completely different, especially if you've been making the same journeys over and over again. Signing up for a class, on a subject you are interested in, will also perk you up.
Lucky Number709
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Aquarius
With the Moon in analytic Virgo and your eighth house of sex, money and power, you can be in tune with the mysteries of life. Don't be afraid to go deep and get real with your closest intimates; the next two days favor intense and powerful exchanges. The Universe holds many mysteries and half the fun is exploring the unknown with like-minded seekers.
Lucky Number439
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Pisces
With the Moon in your seventh house of partnerships today, this is a good time to work on building relationship bridges. While the Fish is often the most compassionate of all the signs, sometimes the reality of another is lost on you. Open your heart and mind to experiencing your mate, best friend, or lover as they are and not how you enjoy imagining them to be.
