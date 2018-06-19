Horoscopes

June 19, 2018 4:27 AM

Horoscopes for Tuesday, June 19, 2018

AccuWeather

Aries

March 21-April 19

You should be the model of efficiency today as the passing Moon in tidy Virgo activates your sixth house of health and service. Tending to those you are responsible for, including your pets and plants, is a pleasure today. If you have been eating junk food and putting off your exercise routine, this is the perfect day to get back on track. Enjoy the blessings that come from healthy, responsible living.

Lucky Number

114

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You may be filled with romantic notions as the Moon glides through your fifth house of romance and pleasure today; some of you may even fall in love. It is time to reconnect with your inner child, so put away serious business for another day. Pleasure is a nutrient many people overlook; no Taurus should ever be without a daily dose of sensual joy. Buy yourself fresh flowers this afternoon.

Lucky Number

165

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aries

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Spending more time at home will be good for your soul as the Moon glides through your fourth house of home and family. This is a good time to get organized and to get your environment in proper order... you have probably been too busy lately to clean up after yourself. Once you have everything comfortably placed, you can enjoy the peaceful harmony of your home.

Lucky Number

941

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Sigmund Freud called psychotherapy the talking cure, but you don't need to visit a shrink to enjoy the benefits of sharing your feelings and experiences with another. Spend time with a trusted sibling or neighbor and encourage a real give and take between you by both listening what he or she has to say and sharing your own views. You'll feel much better once you've said what is on your mind and heart.

Lucky Number

089

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Leo

Leo

July 23-August 22

As much as you would like to be able to focus on your work, it seems there are many distractions coming from your friends and associates. You may find yourself spending more time and money than you would like to on social activities as it may be hard for you to say no. Remember, just because everyone else is doing it doesnC"t mean that you have to do it! Stand your ground.

Lucky Number

294

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Virgo

August 23-September 22

You should awake feeling refreshed, strong and ready to face the world as the Moon shines in your first house of personality. You'll have an extra dash of charm and magnetism, so don't be afraid to ask for what you want and need. People have confidence in you, and you won't let them down. You may be challenged with a crisis at home, but you are more than capable of handling whatever comes your way.

Lucky Number

753

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Leo

Libra

September 23-October 22

Today is perfect for quiet moments and reflection as the intuitive Moon moves through your twelfth house of secrets and solitude. Your lunar low cycle is the perfect time to review the events of the past month. Spiritual growth can come from this inner examination. Refresh your soul by enjoying soothing pastimes, such as spending time in a garden or enjoying a warm bubble bath.

Lucky Number

094

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

It's time to surround yourself with good friends as the Virgo Moon glides through your eleventh house of associates. You may find that those who are better organized than you are can help make your life work more efficiently. Spend time with pals who have it together and seem to be able to balance all the demands of life, without going insane too often.

Lucky Number

997

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Leo

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

It'll be easier for you to get credit for all your hard work while the Moon harmonizes with Venus in your sixth house. Superiors and authority figures are more sympathetic to you, making this a great day for a yearly review or to ask for a raise. Spend the next two days focusing on your ambitions and making use of the resources available to you.

Lucky Number

803

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

The travel bug may bite as the Moon drifts through your ninth house of travel and education; looking at vacation destinations on the Internet may drive you wild! Perhaps it's time to do something completely different, especially if you've been making the same journeys over and over again. Signing up for a class, on a subject you are interested in, will also perk you up.

Lucky Number

709

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

With the Moon in analytic Virgo and your eighth house of sex, money and power, you can be in tune with the mysteries of life. Don't be afraid to go deep and get real with your closest intimates; the next two days favor intense and powerful exchanges. The Universe holds many mysteries and half the fun is exploring the unknown with like-minded seekers.

Lucky Number

439

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Pisces

February 19-March 20

With the Moon in your seventh house of partnerships today, this is a good time to work on building relationship bridges. While the Fish is often the most compassionate of all the signs, sometimes the reality of another is lost on you. Open your heart and mind to experiencing your mate, best friend, or lover as they are and not how you enjoy imagining them to be.

Lucky Number

944

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Related content

Horoscopes

Comments

Videos

Horoscopes