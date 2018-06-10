Horoscopes for Sunday, June 10, 2018

Aries
Confusion between how you want things done and what your associates have in mind may cause problems today. Try to be as clear as possible when conveying your expectations and intentions. Chances are good you are more comfortable with the tried and true while the sensitive Moon passes through conservative Taurus and your second house of personal finances.
Lucky Number376
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Taurus
You can hold your head up as the Moon lights up your first house of personality, helping to restore your emotional strength and courage. You won't have to say much to express yourself, but do be aware of your tendency to wear your heart on your sleeve. Spend time with your neighbors and siblings if you can, as they will help uplift and cheer you.
Lucky Number575
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Gemini
It is time to retreat as the changing Moon enters your twelfth house of solitude. So begins your lunar low cycle, the time each month when you need to recharge your emotional batteries. Reflect upon the events of the past month and seek inner healing. Nurture yourself with fresh flowers, peaceful places, and light foods.
Lucky Number707
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Cancer
You can count on your reliable friends and associates to come through, as teamwork is the focus today. With the changing Moon entering your eleventh house of group efforts, you'll want to lend your talents to a good cause. You'll feel like there isn't anything you can't accomplish. Lunch with your pals is sure to be fun, so call them up early.
Lucky Number634
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Leo
The Sun and Venus are dancing, making today a very productive and successful day. It will be easy to focus on the work at hand and to present your ideas to authority figures. This is also a good day to spend time with your parents, if possible mutual sympathy and compassion is strong between you at this time.
Lucky Number659
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Virgo
A fresh perspective can be yours as the Sun joins lovely Venus with the Moon in your ninth house of travel and adventure. In fact, this is a wonderful day to get out of the house and enjoy something different for a change. Romance can be stimulated by this transit, especially if you have a change of scenery. Get outside and enjoy the beauty of nature!
Lucky Number296
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Libra
Passion in your closest relationships is increased as the changing Moon slips into your eighth house of sex, money and power. If you can avoid fighting over finances and engaging in useless power struggles, you will find that intimacy is what you really desire. You may find your intuitive powers increasing.
Lucky Number438
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Scorpio
The transiting Moon activates your seventh house of partnerships, placing emphasis on your closest emotional bonds. Business partnerships and competitive rivalries come into focus. You may find that a combination of joy and sorrow, successes and failures, and beginnings and endings are karmically connected during this time.
Lucky Number159
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Sagittarius
The passing Moon activates your sixth house of health and service today. You can enjoy exceptionally good health if you are able to be both positive and sane about your situation. Even if you have a chronic illness, you can make the most of what health you do have. You may even be surprised to find your health improving simply by worrying less.
Lucky Number377
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Capricorn
The Sun meets delightful Venus with the romantic Moon in your fifth house of love and creativity today. Inspiration can be found in the youthful wonder of children, so open your eyes to the miracles around you. Once you find the child within, you will find your creativity increases and ability to express yourself is improved. Embrace every aspect of life and the blessings it brings.
Lucky Number173
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Aquarius
It's time to hang around the home as the Moon enters your fourth house of home and family, encouraging you to be more thoughtful of those you live with. In turn, you may find that your room mates are similarly sensitive to your needs. It will be easier to be more caring towards each other while loving Venus continues to bless your family relationships.
Lucky Number876
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Pisces
You might be feeling more talkative than usual as the Moon enters your third house of communication. A long conversation with a sibling or neighbor may clear the air and give you important information. Reading can be beneficial now, especially such practical publications like how-to books. Following the directions will ensure your success.
