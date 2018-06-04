Horoscopes for Monday, June 4, 2018

Aries
A struggle over resources may arise; you may even find yourself spending money to bail a friend out of trouble. Try to keep your billfold safely tucked away as you may end up spending more than you should. As much as you would like to be generous, you will have to carefully evaluate the situation before taking action.
Lucky Number944
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Taurus
You may be in the public spotlight as the Moon drifts through your tenth house of career and reputation today. Your dreams and goals are just within reach, but you may feel as though you have to rely on authority figures and superiors who are unpredictable and flaky. Let your natural genius show in all the work you do now.
Lucky Number403
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Gemini
You may get bit by the travel bug as the Moon passes through unpredictable Aquarius and your ninth house of travel and adventure. If you can get out of town for the day, make a break for it! Even if there is no way you can escape the daily grind, you can always eat at a restaurant that serves foreign cuisine or rent a movie with subtitles.
Lucky Number721
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Cancer
The Moon moves through your eighth house of other people's resources, linking up with intuitive Neptune. Your depth of emotion may surprise even you as it bubbles up today; you may be moved to tears by a song on the radio. It may be harder to express yourself, but it may help to take notes or write in a journal.
Lucky Number926
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Leo
Spend quality time with your mate, best friend or partner as the Moon drifts through your seventh house of marriage and partnerships. Life is too short to hold a grudge, so be sure to add a dose of forgiveness where it is needed. Why not make your day more pleasant by meeting your favorite person for lunch?
Lucky Number114
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Virgo
It is time to pay attention to your health now that the Moon is lighting up your sixth house of health and service. If you are the typical Virgo, you are so busy taking care of others that you forget to take care of yourself. Make sure you are taking your vitamins, getting plenty of sleep, and flossing your teeth everyday.
Lucky Number368
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Libra
Anything goes on this day made for having fun. With the Moon well placed in your house of love, creativity and children, this is a day for letting your hair down. Put off routine chores until after tomorrow. For now, you should enjoy the lighthearted vibes the universe is sending you. Rent Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory with Gene Wilder to remind yourself of all the sweet things in life.
Lucky Number493
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Scorpio
With the Moon moving through your fourth house of home, family, and memories many of you will enjoy quiet reflection today. The dreamy side of Neptune may cause you to remember things as you wish they had been and not really as they were. However, you have an opportunity to make your dream home and family a reality during the next several years.
Lucky Number737
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Sagittarius
Mystical Neptune and the intuitive Moon join forces to inspire you today. If you need to write a letter, you'll know exactly what to say. If you need to express yourself, be sure to make the point clear. You may wax poetic, but you could also leave people wondering what on earth you are talking about.
Lucky Number452
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Capricorn
The combination of a sleepy Moon and dreamy Neptune may be confusing, so make sure you have your coffee this morning! You may inadvertently forget to pay a bill or two, so take time to look at your ledgers now. Hard work is the theme of the day, but you may be distracted by daydreams and fantasies.
Lucky Number911
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Aquarius
With the Moon shining in your first house of personality, you can do just about anything today. Your emotional strength has returned, giving you the energy you need. Neptune adds a mysterious charm, so don't be afraid to cast your spell. Ask for what you want as you are more likely to get a good response today. Your creative powers are high.
Lucky Number614
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Pisces
Seek inner peace as the Moon drifts through your twelfth house of secrets and solitude today. Recharge your spiritual batteries during your low lunar cycle by being near water. If you are landlocked, turn your bathtub into a magical lagoon complete with fresh flowers, scented candles, and oil of lavender and peppermint.
Comments