Horoscopes for Tuesday, November 28, 2017

Aries
Someone is very sure of themselves today and they've made up their mind about all sorts of things. So woe betide you if you try to get them to see things from a different viewpoint because it will be a complete waste of time. If you're wise you'll avoid mentioning anything that always provokes a lecture.
Lucky Number598
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Taurus
Your values clash with those of a loved one today, and unless you're very careful the result will be verbal fisticuffs. If this happens, you'll end up having one of those nit-picking rows in which each of you details all the transgressions that the other one has committed lately, so you go round in circles and get increasingly angry. Isn't there a better way than this?
Lucky Number967
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignScorpio
Gemini
Keep your cool today otherwise conversations will have a nasty habit of turning into slinging matches in which you're trying to score points off each other. You know that you have a very clever way with words, Gemini, but try to resist the temptation to descend into sarcasm or sour comments. You'll only have to apologize later on when you've calmed down.
Lucky Number154
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Cancer
Do your best to retain a sense of perspective in everything you do today, otherwise you could soon get bogged down in petty details or agonize about things that don't really matter. This is especially likely if you're still worrying about something and haven't yet done anything about it. Have a stern conversation with yourself and resolve to take action.
Lucky Number399
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Leo
Your emotions are pulling you in one direction and your thoughts are pushing you towards something very different today. As a result, it will be almost impossible to make up your mind about something. If someone is waiting for you to reach a decision, it would be far better to say that you can't do so at the moment than to plump for one option, then another, and then a third.
Lucky Number085
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Virgo
You've got a lot on your plate today and it's making you feel rather frazzled. Maybe you've got to balance the demands of your career with those of your family, or you're trying to adjudicate in an argument between older and younger members of the family. Try to find a happy medium in all this rather than to settle for one extreme or the other.
Lucky Number818
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Libra
There will be a lot of petty sniping and squabbling today, unless you can keep a firm grip on your temper and not allow yourself to be influenced by the moods of the people around you. However, that may be a lot easier said than done, especially if you become annoyed about something that arouses your indignation or your sense of moral justice.
Lucky Number952
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Scorpio
Someone close to you is in the grip of powerful emotions today, making it difficult to talk to them without difficulties. They're being highly subjective and they may also be entertaining suspicions about your loyalty, or lack of it. Alternatively, you're the one who's being plagued by strong feelings that are making you irrational, in which case you should try to rise above them.
Lucky Number556
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Sagittarius
You have a fantastic eye for detail today, But you have to use it wisely, otherwise you'll offend people by being too probing or suspicious. They'll wonder what you think they're up to, even if you're really only asking them a perfectly harmless question. Do your best to keep a sense of perspective and not to let things get blown out of proportion in your mind.
Lucky Number588
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Capricorn
Someone is being rather petty and small minded today, making it difficult to talk to them for long without feeling that you're going round in circles or getting bogged down in a ridiculously high level of detail. Try to get plenty of fresh air, otherwise you'll start to feel ratty or nervy, and that could make you slightly accident-prone.
Lucky Number305
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Aquarius
You're easily influenced by the people around you today. This means you'll absorb the ideas of each person that you talk to, possibly leaving you feeling confused about where you stand. It's not a good day for reaching decisions because you'll keep changing your mind according to whether your heart is ruling your head or vice versa.
Lucky Number472
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Pisces
You'll leave no stone unturned in your quest to get at the truth of a situation today, even if it makes you extremely unpopular. But why are you doing this? Try to examine your motives very carefully, especially if you're starting to become obsessed about finding out what's going on. Your aggressive curiosity may even make others want to protect themselves.
