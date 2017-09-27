Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Wednesday, September 27, 2017

September 27, 2017 4:26 AM

Aries

March 21-April 19

You can genuinely enjoy yourself today, whether you find your pleasure at home or while travelling. The Moon activates your ninth house of travel, education and adventure, so you might even feel a bit wicked and mischievous as you participate in fun and games.

Lucky Number

227

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Taurus

April 20-May 20

This is a good day for getting in touch with your spiritual side as the intuitive Moon and powerful Jupiter harmonize well. Start the morning off with an easy Yoga stretch; if you haven't done yoga before, you will probably be able to find a beginner's tape at your local department store. Spend time recharging your spiritual batteries.

Lucky Number

125

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Personal decisions may be weighing on your mind as the Moon triggers Mercury and Jupiter today... just remember that change is good, even though it may be painful. If you have the intention to move forward in love for others you are practically guaranteed a good outcome. Try to be patient with your parents and mate, as they may be currently struggling too.

Lucky Number

459

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Cancer

June 22-July 22

It's back to work you go, so clear your mind of dreams and fancies and get busy. You may appreciate this opportunity to simply serve and work where you are needed... many of you have had too much time to think lately. Chores that involve very little skill will be therapeutic today. You might even have a chat with your own god or goddess while scrubbing out the shower.

Lucky Number

975

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Leo

Leo

July 23-August 22

Have fun and express your sense of playfulness as the lighthearted Moon activates your fifth house of pleasure and creativity. This day was made for recreation, so drop whatever you are working on and let a spirit of joy and freedom fill you. If the weather allows, get outside and enjoy nature's beauty and majesty. Be inspired!

Lucky Number

712

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Turn your attention towards your cave and clan as the Moon activates your fourth house of home and family today. With Saturn holding court in your fourth house for several months to come, you need to take all personal and family matters seriously. This is a good day to take the pulse of your family's emotional heartbeat. Spend time relaxing together and let healing begin.

Lucky Number

870

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Libra

September 23-October 22

With the emotional Moon and serious Saturn in your third house of communication, you will want to do more than just shoot the breeze and the power of words will be very evident today. It is important to open up, but also equally important to choose what you say, and how you say it.

Lucky Number

594

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

A dream you have during the wee small hours of the morning may reflect career concerns that are on your mind. Take the time to analyze exactly what it is about work that is making you nervous. You may have strong intuition. There is much you can accomplish now.

Lucky Number

086

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

You should be feeling fabulous when the light of the Moon beams from your first house of personality. Ideas and dreams are abundant now, so share them with others. Those of you in creative fields will be inspired by today's energy, so take advantage of this time. Foreigners and people from different cultures will enjoy your company, so plan to mingle.

Lucky Number

302

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

The impressionable Moon activates your twelfth house of unconscious matters, increasing your psychic impressions. It's important to spend time strengthening your spiritual energy and restoring your soul as the Sea Goat is very sensitive to the emotional energy of others, needing to reach out and control it. Give yourself plenty of time to rest and relax this evening.

Lucky Number

975

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

The responsive Moon activates your eleventh house of friends and associates, setting a lively tone for the day. Water-Bearers involved in budding romances will find that today is perfect for love, so reach out to your sweetheart. Partnerships of all kinds are favoured today and spending time planning for the future with a like-minded friend will be productive.

Lucky Number

281

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Pisces

February 19-March 20

It may be hard to concentrate on work when you would rather get lost in fantasy today... still, you'll need to pay attention to detail if you want to avoid disaster. Why not plan your day to include both periods of concentrated effort and relaxing daydreams? You'll feel much better and get a lot more accomplished.

Lucky Number

815

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Pisces

