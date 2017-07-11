Horoscopes for Tuesday, July 11, 2017

Aries
With the Moon and fortunate Jupiter dancing in the Heavens, you might start out feeling romantic, creative or just plain lucky. Respond accordingly, but take your time getting into things if you want the luck to come in relationships. Make the most of friends and associates by doing something together to enjoy the day.
Lucky Number154
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Taurus
You might wake up feeling ready for anything. Are your sure you've got a grip on where you're going and what you're doing at the moment? It's a lucky day and as Venus dances with Mercury, communicating your feelings will be a delight. It's time to change a few things about the way you're working. Dream a new dream.
Lucky Number305
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Gemini
The Moon is cruising through Aquarius and your solar ninth house today. Your words will be full of charm and expression thanks to Mercury and Venus. You might find yourself drawn into the realms of imagination and fantasy, but you should be sure to make the most of the fortunate atmosphere, whether in romance, creative application, or dealing with children. Indulge in some creative thought and break the shackles of routine and restriction.
Lucky Number759
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Cancer
The Moon in Aquarius, your solar eighth house is dancing with fortunate Jupiter. This could bring a special feeling that uplifts you or it might bring you serious luck, especially in domestic life or in a new venture. Express your ideals or romantic notions. A little perceptive insight won't go astray in matters of love or money. You'll find the words you need.
Lucky Number278
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Leo
With the Moon in Aquarius, your solar seventh house, you might find that you and your nearest and dearest are feeling very romantic. Either way, the solution is the same. Close personal contact and communication will enhance the mood or romance or clear up any confusion. Be sensitive and attentive to your partner's needs.
Lucky Number853
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Virgo
With the Moon dancing with fortunate Jupiter in the heavens today, the best thing Virgins can do for themselves is to make this a day of fun and maybe a secret romance. Seek advice on how to improve your social life, employ proper etiquette, enhance your appearance, redecorate or harmonize your environment. Discuss common goals.
Lucky Number153
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Libra
You might feel a touch mystical and find yourself focusing on matters of the spirit and your spiritual path. Embrace something new here. You might also feel like wining and dining with your loved one or someone close to you. Try to enjoy the luxury of today just a little and indulge yourself.
Lucky Number191
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Scorpio
Positive potentials include developing inner strength and power through expanding your psychic energy, intuitive ability, and by overcoming your hidden fears and worry. If you need help, it is likely to arrive just in time to save the day, and it may come from hidden or unexpected sources. You might like to make a loving gesture towards family members and loved ones by doing something nice or considerate.
Lucky Number119
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Sagittarius
As the Lunar Light and mighty Jupiter, your life-ruler, dance in the heavens, you might be drawn to something creative, romantic or unusual. Enjoy some good music. Talk with friends and swap a few ideas. Let the day take you on its own journey. You Archers generally have a bit to say for yourselves. This is one day when you can just enjoy the process of communication at many different levels.
Lucky Number922
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Capricorn
Your concentration might be erratic as you drift off in a dreamy mood. You could be worried or preoccupied about financial matters or just the general run of things. The mood will pass in time. There is a good deal of luck about, so decisions in the career environment may prove profitable.
Lucky Number899
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Aquarius
With the Moon and Jupiter, Lord of Fortune combining in the heavens, you could be touched by romance. If you're feeling moved to spoil your nearest and dearest or simply spend extra time with them, then do so now. There's also creativity and inspiration in the air. Pursue any favourite activities in this area. It's a good day but not necessarily an energetic one. Get extra rest if you need it.
Lucky Number315
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Pisces
The Moon meets healing Jupiter, your life-ruler, in the skies today, urging you towards a deeper understanding of your spiritual and creative self. Go with your inner flow so that you can explore the deeper elements of your being. Prayer, meditation or a creative activity will be of great benefit. Try not to let the outer world disturb you too much, at least for a period of the day.
