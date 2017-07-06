Horoscopes for Thursday, July 6, 2017

Aries
Mercury the Cosmic Messenger is moving through Leo and your solar fifth house, so focus for the next few weeks on creative expression and action. If you're involved in a creative profession, you'll have your plate full. Creative hobbies will flourish if you put aside the time for them.
Lucky Number894
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Taurus
Mercury in Leo places a focus on communications with regard to matters of home, family and emotions over the next three weeks. Get in there with your loved ones so you are talking and listening, expressing your feelings and hearing those of others. If matters of repair or improvement need to be attended to, get on with the action.
Lucky Number797
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Gemini
Mercury, your life-ruler, is moving through dramatic Leo, your house of travel and communications for the next few weeks. You'll be at your best with plenty of movement, good ideas and sparkling conversation. Be vigorous in the pursuit of connections and creative ideas. The Moon is in Sagittarius, your opposite sign, bringing partnership into focus with some intensity.
Lucky Number822
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Cancer
Mercury the Messenger is now in Leo and your solar second house, putting strong emphasis on money and financial matters for the next few weeks. Problems or schemes regarding finances need to be discussed and pursued with determination or creative vigor and flair. With the Moon in Sagittarius, health matters are in focus and there could be difficulties here.
Lucky Number258
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Leo
Mercury the Messenger is moving through your sign, bringing a cycle of discussion and activity over the next few weeks. You'll be on the move with lots to do and plenty to say for yourself regarding ideas and personal direction. Be proactive and on the ball. With the Moon as Muse in Sagittarius and your solar fifth house, immerse yourself in any creative projects you have on the boil.
Lucky Number379
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Virgo
Mercury the Messenger is moving through Leo and your solar twelfth house for the next three weeks. You might like to journey into creative or spiritual matters for a while. Give yourself time to focus on them. In the meantime, make sure you give yourself more inner time than usual. Balance your usual round of activities with some quieter or reflective periods. Take more care moving and driving.
Lucky Number314
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Libra
Mercury the Messenger is now moving through Leo and your solar eleventh house, so the next few weeks will provide a focus on really advancing your hopes and wishes. Press for what you want. Seek support for what you're doing from those around you. You'll hit patches of uncertainty and a few setbacks, but you can still move ahead.
Lucky Number246
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Scorpio
Mercury the Messenger is now moving through Leo and your solar tenth house. The focus for the next few weeks will be on matters or work and responsibility. Whatever needs to be discussed or planned in consultation with wiser heads needs to be on the agenda. Don't forget the creative element in work or career matters. You need both imagination and a strong will.
Lucky Number418
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Sagittarius
With Mercury the Messenger now in Leo and your solar ninth house, the next few weeks will be taken up with matters of travel, religion, politics or law, or the simple process of stretching your mind to encompass the broader view. Discuss your ideas. Put the creative imagination to work. On a practical level, get out into the fresh air and do some walking or travelling.
Lucky Number336
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Capricorn
With Mercury the Messenger now moving through Leo and your solar eighth house, you'll need to be thinking money and planning what to do and how to do it with regard to your financial situation. You don't want to go overboard but you do need a clear and creative strategy to carry you through the weeks ahead. Seek advice from a reliable source.
Lucky Number906
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Aquarius
With Mercury the Messenger moving through Leo and your solar seventh house, the emphasis is on discussion and interaction with partners and close associates over the next weeks. Take a creative and dramatic approach to problem-solving. Be clear as to what you want and need. Equally, take the wishes of others into account and try to find a respectful balance with them.
Lucky Number407
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Pisces
With Mercury the Messenger moving through Leo and your solar sixth house, be sure to keep a strong focus on work and your working routines over the next three weeks. Be creative in your approach, but make sure you do all the little things that need to be done. If health concerns are troubling you, act to remedy them. Lack of movement or exercise could be the key.
Comments