Horoscopes for Wednesday, July 5, 2017

Aries
Venus the goddess moves into Gemini, making communications and travel the focus for the next month.The morning may require a combination of recovery and restraint. When the Moon moves into fiery Sagittarius and your solar ninth house, try to break free from your normal routine and occupy your mind with higher matters. Go on some exotic adventure, even if it's just a foreign restaurant you've never tried before.
Lucky Number404
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Taurus
Venus moves into Gemini and your second house now for a three week journey and the focus is on money matters. Be diverse and flexible in your approach. The day begins with the focus still very much on partners and partnership matters, but then the Moon moves into freewheeling Sagittarius and your solar eighth house, directing attention to deeper matters of joint finances and desires. You may be feeling restless and unsettled but don't be impulsive, especially with money. Use your intuition.
Lucky Number103
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Gemini
Venus the goddess moves into your sign bringing social enjoyment and a strong dose of charm till the end of the month. The Moon moves into Sagittarius and your solar seventh house, so you'll find that partners or partnership matters claim your focus. Don't stint on the energy you put in with regard to this. Something big is brewing.
Lucky Number783
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Cancer
Venus the goddess moves into Gemini and your solar twelfth house, indicating a period of retreat in the weeks to come. Focus on spiritual matters. You may have to care for someone close to you. As the Moon moves into Sagittarius and your solar sixth house. You'll need to get right down to the nitty gritty of work and daily routines. Just get on with the little things that need to be done. Remember to take care of the health side of your life. Get some exercise and fresh air.
Lucky Number991
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Leo
Venus takes up residence in Gemini and your solar eleventh house, so the next few weeks will see you enjoying friendships and fostering associations. Focus on your dreams. The Moon moves into Sagittarius and your solar fifth house of romance, children and speculation. The focus is on pleasure and recreation in the afternoon. Choose one of your favourite leisure pursuits that you can throw yourself into wholeheartedly. Break away from the pattern or routine of daily life and do something that sets you free.
Lucky Number477
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Virgo
Venus the goddess moves into Gemini and your solar tenth house, making work and profession the focus for the next few weeks. The Moon moves into Sagittarius and your solar fourth house, so matters of home may now begin to take precedence. Attend to whatever domestic tasks need doing. Pay attention to the emotional state of those around you. There could be something simmering away inside.
Lucky Number173
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Libra
Venus the goddess moves into Gemini and your solar ninth house until the end of the month, enlivening your life with higher learning, travel possibilities and a bit of exotic company and cuisine. Soon enough the Moon moves into freewheeling Sagittarius and your solar third house, bringing movement and communications aplenty. This gives you a chance to get out and about, doing things and keeping in touch with your fellow beings. Keep busy and be flexible.
Lucky Number103
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Scorpio
Venus the goddess moves into Gemini and your solar eighth house today, so matters of joint finance will be the issue for the next few weeks. Then the Moon shifts the emphasis as she moves into Sagittarius and your solar second house. Financial matters take precedence so give your attention the making and the spending of money.
Lucky Number275
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Sagittarius
Venus the goddess moves into Gemini and your solar seventh house, making partnership a focus for the next few weeks. Then things brighten up as the sexy Moon sails into your sign, bringing a charge of energy and a lift of spirits. Get up and going as the day draws on. You'll have a dash of magnetic charm so put it to work on your own behalf.
Lucky Number787
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Capricorn
Venus the goddess moves into Gemini and your solar sixth house, bringing a focus on work and health for the next few weeks.Then the moody Moon moves into Sagittarius and your solar twelfth house, so you will need to step back from things just a little. Try to assess how you're feeling and take extra rest or time for thought.
Lucky Number972
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Aquarius
Venus the goddess moves into Gemini and your solar fifth house, bringing a concentration on romance, recreation, leisure and creative pursuits over the next few weeks. As the day progresses, a change of mood comes with it. The Moon moves into freewheeling Sagittarius and your solar eleventh house, after lunch (burp!). This should bring a lift of energy and a flood of friends or interesting connections into your day. You'll float along more easily if you enjoy the company.
Lucky Number915
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Pisces
Venus moves into Gemini and your solar fourth house, focusing you on matters of home, family and emotion for the next few weeks. The travelling Moon moves into Sagittarius and your solar tenth house, focusing on matters of work and responsibility. You'll need to be right up to the mark in the afternoon as duty will be calling your name loudly and clearly.
