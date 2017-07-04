Horoscopes for Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Aries
The Moon in Scorpio and your solar eighth house brings to the surface issues of personal power and control of your life. How much time, energy and money is tied up in joint arrangements or finances? Does this allow you to act as you wish or is it a headache?
Lucky Number610
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Taurus
Give your full attention to matters of partnership today, whether it be to your nearest and dearest or to close associates with whom you have strong ties. They'll need all your attention and your situation could benefit from the effort. Insight is what's needed if there are problems to be solved. It's no good just trying to get someone to do what you think is right. Be focused but flexible.
Lucky Number746
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Gemini
Follow a good routine of exercise and diet to make sure you're keeping up to the mark with health matters. If there are any concerns in this area then they need to be addressed. Make sure you get some time in the open air and stretch out your limbs in the way you're accustomed to stretching your mind.
Lucky Number971
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Cancer
Are you getting enough out of life at the moment? Are your hours and days bound by routines and schedules, tasks and responsibilities, or are you still able to break out and enjoy things to the full? If you're not, then take steps to remedy the situation. With your deeply emotional nature, your feelings must be fulfilled for you to feel satisfied with your life.
Lucky Number961
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Leo
You need to make an effort today with regards to physical work around the home. Lions and Lionesses take great pride in their dens, and with the Moon in Scorpio and your fourth house, you'll have plenty of inspiration. Leisure time spent with the family will also be extremely rewarding.
Lucky Number108
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Virgo
Concentrate on the business of sending out clear signals and getting your message through. You'll need to be perceptive, as well as focused on the things that have to be done. Don't miss what's going on around you in the world of communications. There could be a build up of stresses and frustration and the direction of the day might take an unusual turn in the evening.
Lucky Number621
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Libra
There is no easy way forward today. There could be a growing sense of tension or frustration as the day proceeds. You may have to change plans or you could be put to extra expense as the unexpected happens or surprises catch you out.
Lucky Number476
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Scorpio
Your sign is known for determination and strength of will rather than for flexibility. But it will be important to adapt or adjust if things depart from the plan. Watch for emotional upheavals or domestic upsets. Be light on your feet.
Lucky Number261
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Sagittarius
Give a little more attention to the creative and spiritual side of your life now. The Moon is in Scorpio and your twelfth house of secrets and solitude, urging you to look deeper into the matters around you and also into the matters beyond the realm of your daily life. Don't be caught out by the unexpected. Watch those tension levels.
Lucky Number422
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Capricorn
There may be a certain amount of unsettlement around today, so keep the day on track. Unexpected developments could bring trouble. A note of frustration in the air increases as the day goes on. Cope with any changes and make adjustments accordingly. Watch for surprise expenses.
Lucky Number697
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Aquarius
With the Moon in Scorpio and your solar tenth house, the progress won't be steady today. There might be clashes with people in authority or with very stubborn or strong-minded people. Work around them rather than barging through. You might have to adjust your schedule or revise your plans to cope with unexpected developments.
Lucky Number571
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Pisces
With the sensual Moon heading for a brisk encounter in sexy Scorpio, you might find you're stopped in your tracks by unexpected developments. Do not be caught out by something you've forgotten to take into account. Work around difficulties that occur rather than getting bound up in them as there is a stressful atmosphere building as the day progresses.
Comments