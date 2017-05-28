Horoscopes

May 28, 2017 10:26 PM

Horoscopes for Sunday, May 28, 2017

Aries

March 21-April 19

Some Rams may feel pulled apart by the pressures of home, family and career today; as successful as you have been recently, it's time for a rest. Avoid socializing this evening if possible; the recent onslaught of family togetherness may have worn you out. Call it an early evening and enjoy the fruits of your labour, even if it means sitting on your easy chair in front of the television all night long.

Lucky Number

884

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Taurus

April 20-May 20

It may seem like you need to be in three different places at once on this busy day! Try not to spread yourself too thinly... you won't be any good to anyone if you collapse from the strain. This afternoon, try to catch up with your neighbors. In this day and age, it is more important than ever to be in tune with the people in your community!

Lucky Number

865

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Gemini

May 21-June 21

The Cancer Moon is in your second house of personal finances, helping you to be more business minded. It will be easier than yesterday to stick to a budget and be prudent with your money as ever-practical Saturn lends a sober note to the day. It should be easier than usual to say no to the chocolate bars and wrapping paper your co-workers children are hawking for school fund-raisers.

Lucky Number

097

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Cancer

June 22-July 22

With the Moon passing through Cancer today, you should be in your element. You can nurture, create, and emote to your heart's content and people will thank you for it. Sometimes people are frightened by your rich and potent emotional life, but the tears and laughter are the sunshine and rain that are so crucial to human growth and development. Make no excuses or apologies for yours.

Lucky Number

726

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Leo

July 23-August 22

Tap into your own intuitive wisdom while the Moon passes through your twelfth house of secrets; remembering your dreams will help you understand the workings of your inner mind. You might not feel like going out with your friends tonight, but who says you have to go out in order to have a good time?

Lucky Number

264

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aries

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Your dreams and ideals come into focus as the sensitive Moon continues through Cancer. Spending time with friends is likely to be inspiring, so join the gang for dinner tonight. Plans for the future can be shared with your associates, who may have some good ideas to share. Romance is also a good bet today, especially if you are working together on something creative.

Lucky Number

262

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Libra

September 23-October 22

You'll be more aware of public opinion as the Moon continues through your tenth house, and pay close attention to what you hear in the office. You may disagree hotly with someone in authority, but try to keep this to yourself. If you want to get ahead, you will have to work within the system. Once you are in a position of power, you can start making changes!

Lucky Number

977

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Sharing ideas with your friends and associates will be invigorating today. Tell someone about your plans for the future and get some feedback! Chances are good others will be supportive of your dreams and goals. This is also a wonderful time to sample cultural treasures. Make time for trying something new today.

Lucky Number

549

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Intense passions may come to the surface as the passing Moon lights up your eighth house of sex, money and power. You may find yourself feeling very emotional and possibly even edgy; the best cure for this is to direct the energy in a positive way. An intimate encounter with your partner again today should do the trick, but if that option is not available, a brisk walk will have to do.

Lucky Number

628

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Emotional challenges may present themselves in your most important relationships now. This could be due to unreasonable expectations on your part or the part of your partner and may concern social or economical status. Try not to let disappointment cause a needless fight. Not everything turns out the way you would like it to be. Make the best of what you have together.

Lucky Number

403

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Pay attention to your health as the Moon moves through sensitive Cancer and your sixth house. Choose your meals wisely and drink plenty of fresh water to ensure proper digestion. Be sure to get fresh air and exercise, too. When you feel well, you are better able to serve others, which is also a sixth house focus. Take care of yourself before you attempt to care for others.

Lucky Number

417

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Pisces

February 19-March 20

The tender Moon passes through loving Cancer and your fifth house of romance and creativity, adding warmth to your relationships with your children and bringing lovers closer together. Inspiration can be found in the joyful things in life, whether it is watching a dandelion in the wind or watching newborn kittens. Embrace the fullness of life, enjoying every moment.

Lucky Number

090

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

