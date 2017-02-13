Horoscopes for Monday, February 13, 2017

Aries
You desire relations with others and passion in the work place, some of you may even combine both. If your work involves something you love, you will relish this day of expression and connection, if not, it will be hard to apply yourself. Singles will need to watch they don't jump into a relationship for the sake of company and couples will be attached at the hip.
Lucky Number337
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Taurus
You wear your heart on your sleeve today, Taurus. Spend this day with individuals with whom you share a high level of emotional attachment. This may not be a specific individual as your religious and spiritual energy is an essential element of your day. New romance may eventuate, or present connections will deepen. Don't close the whole world out as someone may need your advice.
Lucky Number855
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Gemini
Focus on negotiations and communications as far as career and responsibilities are concerned. Talk your way through any problems. Scheme and dream at first. Then you can work to put ideas in motion. You may need to convince others of what you can do or what can be done. Step up and advocate for yourself.
Lucky Number903
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Cancer
Work in closely with those around you today, especially a partner or a close associate. You may have to consider someone else's feelings. Be careful how you speak or act if there's a touch of sensitivity in the air. Get on track with your nearest and dearest. Be careful of spending with food or domestic purchases. There's no need to go over the top.
Lucky Number245
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Leo
Pick your way through the day. Try to work out what others are thinking or feeling. There's a lot going on at the moment but what does it all mean? Take it slowly as you try to read the situation and get a good gauge on where others are at. Someone close may be acting in a mysterious manner. Wait and see what develops. It's time for a deeper understanding of yourself and your situation.
Lucky Number642
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Virgo
Just make sure you're not overspending with regard to lifestyle, romance or leisure pursuits. You naturally incline to being frugal and this is a good day to stick to the basics. If there's a simple and economical way of getting things done, choose that one. Give time to yourself and your own needs rather than trying to look after everyone else. There may be some tension in this area. Discuss.
Lucky Number692
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Libra
Work calls but home or someone close may need you. You might have to run to keep up with the shifting demands of personal and professional life. Changes at work could keep you preoccupied at home. Family concerns may take attention away from what you have to do. A sudden household or domestic expense may change your budget. Keep shifting the scales until you get it right.
Lucky Number468
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Scorpio
If you fancy a dinner with friends or even that special romantic tryst with your love, try something tasty and exotic. Head out for a new restaurant in a different part of town just to break the routine of things. If you're cooking at home, aim for something a little more spicy. You can wake up your palate and have some stimulating conversation as well.
Lucky Number391
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Sagittarius
You might feel like taking a gamble but it's not a good day to do so, especially if you want to bet in coin of the realm. If you feel like a bit of extreme shopping, cancel that thought as well. It's a better day to be asking yourself some questions about what you really want out of life. Take a risk with your destiny, not with your dollars. Put yourself on the line to learn something new.
Lucky Number388
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Capricorn
It's a day to get in close and work with those that want to work with you. Harmony is the keyword. You can get things done if you make them a cooperative effort. Let the spirit of the day flow into the evening. There are other kinds of cooperation that people can enjoy. They may be more relaxing too.
Lucky Number490
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Aquarius
If you feel under par or you're struggling to get things done, pace yourself and don't worry too much. It's just one of those days. You may not receive the cooperation you'd like. You may struggle with concentration or disinterest. Take breaks. Do something you enjoy to change the routine, even if it's just for a while. If you're wondering why you're doing what you're doing, maybe it's time for change.
Lucky Number138
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Pisces
Step out today and make it your mission to enjoy your food and your lifestyle. Just do things as you like to do them. Have your favourite breakfast. Steal a bit of leisurely time if you can. Roll on through to lunch and get together with someone close to enjoy it. Have your favourite workout then make dinner an occasion. Have a night out on the town or some excellent cuisine a la Chez Pisces.
