Horoscopes for Saturday, January 21, 2017

1:15 Biloxi girls stage comeback win over Gulfport Pause

1:38 Kindness doesn't cost a thing for Pass High students

4:23 Gulfport police charge man in capital murder of 5-year-old

2:23 Donald Trump becomes 45th U.S. president

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

0:31 At the scene of a traffic fatality involving a Gulfport police car

0:54 Palace Casino restaurants get just a touch of Old Biloxi

0:53 Miami woman records hundreds of bed bugs crawling on her bed at Atlantis in the Bahamas

2:20 Your children are going to school with gang members