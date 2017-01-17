Horoscopes for Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Aries
Passion has ignited you Aries, as you run on emotional impulse today. You want to scream how in love you are to the heavens, or even propose to your love out of the blue. Singles may even find you approach a complete stranger you are attracted to and ask this unsuspecting karmic link on a date! Whilst you are indeed emotionally connected and able to discuss your inner feelings today, you will totally rebel against restrictions and long for an exciting day.
Lucky Number139
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Taurus
You ease up on your determined focus and are more flexible and prepared to look deeper into information, bringing more analysis than passion into the mix. You are still romantic with the firm mind set to explore topics deeply to expand your present knowledge but you are more willing to compromise and listen to others points of view. This is a great energy to explore joining a new group or social circle with like minded individuals.
Lucky Number396
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Gemini
Whilst this is a positive day for financial options, there is a strong indication of impulsive influences here; it is a fifty-fifty wager on whether you will be as successful as you desire here. You desire to break old traditions, but this may be based on a romantic instinct, not a realistic opportunity. This energy may affect career and romance, so do your best to think twice before taking firm actions, Gemini.
Lucky Number656
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Cancer
Higher connection is what you crave today, Cancer and if romantically involved, you will desire a more permanent form of relationship. You are able to communicate your feelings exceptionally well with a healthy balance between emotions and intellect. Relations with those overseas or if there are legal or property concerns at this time may be rather stormy or not evolving as you had hoped.
Lucky Number191
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Leo
There is so much passionate energy now, allowing you to achieve something truly special today. A career opportunity or business dealing answers your financial prayers or a fascinating individual crosses your path totally sweeping you off your feet. You are able to communicate your needs beautifully but your impulses could take over so what is the passionate storm of today may end up being the hurricane cleanup of tomorrow. Enjoy the passion, watch the finances and have a blast!
Lucky Number141
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Virgo
Discussions take a serious turn today, especially within your romantic and business partnerships. You communicate your feelings to perfection and will be analytical of all that you give and all you feel you receive in return. This is a two way energy where you find yourself doing far too much to please those around you, but you also may find that your expectations of others are extremely demanding. You desire emotional excitement here and may find you begin conflict to receive attention.
Lucky Number573
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Libra
You shun the more socially orientated energy that surrounds you, in favor of bringing beauty to your home. This is a great time to start that renovation project or to seek a new abode. Singles will be actively seeking a new love but will approach their attractions seeking an intellectual and interesting equal.
Lucky Number602
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Scorpio
Just when you least expect it Scorpio, a new love interest will appear to brighten your day. This is an exciting new phase for you, with a mutual desire for romance and generosity. This individual may understand you more fully than anyone else has for quite some time and you will literally feel swept off your feet.
Lucky Number833
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Sagittarius
Keep your eyes and ears open today, as a past opportunity to increase your finances come to you. There's amazing creative energy here, which could well see you spotting an earning potential possibility or just finding the dedication and drive to make things happen the way you desire.
Lucky Number936
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Capricorn
Finally, built up tensions ease and you feel free to cut through any superficial communications and get straight to the heart of the matter. You will find it so much easier to separate your logical thought from your emotional reactions and even though quite the serious mood, this energy brings a much closer connection to others, especially your sexual lover. This is also a very positive energy to solve financial or career concerns, so use this calm logic and ability to bring the deeper meaning to the surface to enhance your daily living.
Lucky Number143
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Aquarius
Ride the wave and stay focused, but you will really need some balance Aquarius. Red light says stop, green light says go and orange stars say slow down and contemplate. You run the risk of becoming obsessive here Aquarius, which will span your hopes and dreams, social connections, business and romantic connections. This is absolutely fantastic energy to release and produce some of your deeper thoughts and creative drives but you must, and I will type that again, must find a balance between obsession and clarity, or you will lose your standing and no one will listen, and we can't have that! Balance, embrace the sensitivity and tame the ego.
Lucky Number505
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Pisces
You move beyond the superficial today, finding it much easier to discuss the deeper and more important elements of your emotional needs. If a work colleague or friend has caught your romantic eye, you will desire to express your feelings honestly and openly. The creative Piscean will find this a sensational day to begin a new project.
Comments