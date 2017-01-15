Horoscopes for Sunday, January 15, 2017

Aries
Whilst this is a fantastic day to state your cause in the workplace and aim for that promotion, there is a lack of self-confidence for you in the romance department, Aries. You are full-steam ahead in career, having a firm plan and goal in mind, or do you? You are keeping your true feelings close to your chest today as you explore on a deeper level just what you have in life that is making you happy and comparing to how you feel you could be happier. Romance is not a strong energy here, unless you are only interested in the physical and casual form of connection. Deep thought today Aries, deep thought.
Lucky Number500
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Taurus
Your focus is very much upon your religious and spiritual beliefs today, but it seems like overkill to those close to you, as you are adamant with your opinions. There is tension on the connection front, either romantic or business as your attention is drawn towards alternative elements of life. You are withdrawn somewhat in your family or home environment as there is an assessment here, in regards to how happy you really are in this tradition. Your communications with those abroad will be successful and a relief to what may feel like a very restricted daily routine.
Lucky Number822
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Gemini
You feel internal tension today. Too many memories or negative thoughts are running through your mind and if anyone attempts to intrude on your private reflections, beware! In general though, you are in good spirits but with a strong indication of desiring to take your passion to amazing levels of sensuality. You enjoy physical expression far more than verbal communications today.
Lucky Number606
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Cancer
You need to be careful that your insecurity and concern about your financial situation does not make you overzealous today Cancer. Relations with women friends and associates will be strained as your focus is more on self so you are not your usual jovial and compassionate self. Romantically, you are passionate and mysterious with a perfect attitude to meet a sensual lover.
Lucky Number825
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Leo
Your usual enthusiastic energy is missing today. Dealing with others is a touch difficult as you are somewhat pessimistic, irritable even overly defensive. It is not a great day to enter into critical discussions regarding your emotional and career life. This energy is best used to look hard at self and your desired eventual outcomes from an objective point of view. Even though you may crave attention and desire to meet new people it may prove more frustrating than pleasurable.
Lucky Number388
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Virgo
You withdraw from the social scene to focus on deeper issues now Virgo. You may feel you have failed with this energy, or you fear that you are not lovable, but what we need to do here is bring closure to an event where we blame self. Perhaps you feel regret about a past love that was lost or an action you have taken in the past that brings remorse. Seeking some quiet time with an interesting book or project will assist your healing process.
Lucky Number882
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Libra
Uh oh, the green-eyed monster! You prefer to find comfort in the home or workplace, as there are some concerns in your social sphere. Relations are strained here, as some of you may find you clash over a romantic interest or feel sexual jealousy towards those attractive friends who may attract your love's eye.
Lucky Number635
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Scorpio
You are overly opinionated and forceful, with it comes self-protection. You're operating on auto-pilot to some extent, going through the motions as you ponder deep down how you wish to be viewed by those around you. Partnerships will feel the main force of this attitude as you may be quite stubborn and emotionally distant with this energy.
Lucky Number870
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Sagittarius
You desire to bring so much more to your daily life, mostly finances but you'll find it difficult to concentrate and focus on the task at hand. Your mind will wander to alternative avenues yet you will be quite tied and restricted by your daily responsibilities to explore these ideas to any length.
Lucky Number784
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Capricorn
You have a happy face on today Capricorn, but inside, you will be feeling a touch sad and isolated. This will be most noticeable within your love and close business connections, where you will feel that you are unappreciated and your efforts go unnoticed. You will find it satisfactory and soothing to express your inner needs through creative outlets and enjoy your relaxation with social contacts, rather than delve the depths of heavy emotional communications.
Lucky Number173
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Aquarius
If I were you Aquarius, and I am as this is my rising sign, I would take myself away from it all and get in touch with my favorite pastime. Your focus is on the internal and relations which involve communications, especially with those you love or that you are romantically involved with could be quite strained. You are solving a lot of your concerns internally, shaking out the skeletons that have been rattled by the Full Moon and even though you are not sad nor upset, the thought of heavy socializing or deep, intimate discussions is just not a major want for you at this time. Take a break and just dissolve into something soothing to your soul.
Lucky Number849
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Pisces
With a tendency to only notice what is lacking in your life, this will be a frustrating day on an internal level as you feel restricted in reaching your future goals. This is a great time to introduce your enthusiastic attitude to a new group or activity as you are keen to dazzle. This is a positive time for learning and exploring new horizons that will improve your future intentions.
Comments