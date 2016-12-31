Horoscopes for Saturday, December 31, 2016

1:34 Allow the All-South Mississippi standouts to introduce themselves Pause

1:45 You won't believe what this 5-year-old asked Santa for Christmas

2:58 Burglary suspects caught on camera

1:14 Wynonna and The Big Noise sing 'Hallelujah' in Biloxi

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

0:58 Chilly treats are made at Snow Boogers

1:52 What happens when an elf goes off his shelf?

2:11 Meridian wins 'Ron Norman Bowl'

1:26 Meridian's Ronald Norman talks about Pascagoula game