Horoscopes for Monday, December 12, 2016

Aries
You're presented with an interesting mystery today, and it really gets you thinking. Someone might make a chance remark that you mull over for ages afterwards, or you could read something that whets your appetite and makes you want to know more. There could also be an intriguing encounter with someone from another country or culture.
Lucky Number987
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Taurus
Even if you don't usually consider yourself to be psychic or particularly sensitive, nevertheless you're completely tuned into other people today. You may find that you know what someone's going to say before they open their mouth, or that you raise the very topic they've been nerving themselves to mention. So trust your instincts!
Lucky Number443
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Gemini
Spread a little peace and harmony wherever you go, Gemini, especially if you have religious or spiritual reasons for doing so. It's very beneficial to everyone concerned, as long as you can avoid seeming too smug or saintly. Nevertheless, it's a very good day for making an effort with people who are usually rather difficult.
Lucky Number254
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Cancer
You're in a dreamy, relaxed mood today, making you very reluctant to do anything that involves too much hard work or effort. You'd much rather take life easy and do as little as possible. Can you manage that or will you have to fit it in around your duties and obligations? Someone is very kind towards you. Take note so you can return the favor at some point.
Lucky Number369
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Leo
You're full of compassion and empathy today, Leo and it shows. Other people will soon realize that you have their best interests at heart and you're doing your utmost to take care of them. If someone has hurt or disappointed you recently, try to find it in your heart to forgive them, just as you hope they'd forgive you if the boot were on the other foot.
Lucky Number674
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Virgo
Does someone need looking after? Maybe they aren't feeling very well or they've been having a rough time of it lately and they could do with some tea and sympathy. Whatever is wrong, you'll do your best to help out and make their life that little bit easier. If you're spending the day at home you'll enjoy taking life easy and having a relaxing time for a change. Even busy Virgos like you need to catch their breath every now and then.
Lucky Number468
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Libra
It's another day when you find it easy to say the right thing at the right time. You're in a very considerate and compassionate mood, and you'll do your best to hit it off with everyone you meet, even if you aren't very keen on them. If you have the time you'll enjoy doing something creative, especially if it's connected with the forthcoming festivities such as making your own Christmas cards.
Lucky Number496
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Scorpio
Today you need to do things that reaffirm your faith in human nature and which make you feel that the world is a safe place. You might even enjoy having some time to yourself, perhaps doing something that you always enjoy, or communing with nature. You're looking for meaning in everything you do right now, so won't be interested in things that you consider to be superficial or irreverent.
Lucky Number885
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Sagittarius
Put on some Christmas music and write your Christmas cards, or wrap your presents today. You're in a thoughtful, reflective mood, and you don't want to do anything too energetic. Maybe all the activities of the past few days are starting to catch up with you! You'll enjoy watching a television program or film with a mystical or spiritual slant.
Lucky Number586
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Capricorn
It's another day when you value some peace and quiet, except that your need for privacy is even more pronounced today. While you're on your own you'll enjoy mulling over everything that's happened to you this year and digesting it. Why not jot down your conclusions in your diary or journal, so you'll be able to remember them. A little contemplation is very informative right now.
Lucky Number284
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Aquarius
This is a lovely day for being with people that you care about, though you're more likely to be drawn to close friends than to members of the family. A charitable event appeals, or a good cause, such as collecting money for people who will have a hard time this Christmas. If you're doing some Christmas shopping you may be drawn to items with a mystical or spiritual slant.
Lucky Number794
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Pisces
Find a compromise with people today rather than insisting on getting your own way. It's a good day for hitting it off with others, even if you don't always see eye to eye. At some point today your heart could be touched when you hear about a good cause or a charity that needs your help. You'll want to give them your support.
