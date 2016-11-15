Horoscopes for Tuesday, November 15, 2016

1:09 Stickers help keep memory of three-year-old alive Pause

4:51 Sports Guys: Coast teams enter playoff mode

2:51 'It was bad': Homeowner describes her son's dog attacking two boys

1:28 Stay Puft marshmallow man hanging out in airport

0:56 Schloegel Auditor still must comply with court order

2:32 Trump names Priebus chief of staff, other top advisors await appointments

0:49 Lenny's Sub celebrates the sandwich

2:39 Trump supporters say it was time for change

2:54 Melania Trump delivers speech at Republican National Convention