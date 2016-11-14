Horoscopes for Monday, November 14, 2016

Aries
Today's Full Moon occurs in your second house of personal finances, activating the Sun in your eighth house of sex, money and power. These issues will be coming to a head over the next two days or so; hopefully everything will be resolved in a positive manner. However, some may be experiencing intense power struggles in their relationships. It's time to step back so that you can be more objective.
Lucky Number489
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Taurus
The Taurus Full Moon could be a very romantic one for you... some Bulls may even be prepared to make a lifelong commitment at this time. One way or another, relationship issues will be coming to a head over the next few days: changes in your marital status are likely and should be for the better. Good relationships are strengthened while bad ones are cleared away.
Lucky Number333
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Gemini
Old fears and insecurities may come to the surface as the Taurus Full Moon culminates in your twelfth house of secrets and seclusion. Those of you who believe in past lives may find clues to them at this time, as all karmic matters come into focus. What goes around comes around is exemplified by this moon, so be sure to follow the Golden Rule.
Lucky Number956
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Cancer
The Taurus Full Moon occurs in your eleventh house of friends and associates, bringing matters to a head among groups. Your ideals may also be affected over the next several days as personal changes begin to be more apparent. You may be saying good-bye to old friends and dreams and hello to new friends and goals.
Lucky Number997
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Leo
Work-related issues come to a head as the Taurus Full Moon culminates in your tenth house of career. Next week will reveal the fruits of your labour, for better or for worse. Some Lions may be going through changes during this period, but it is nothing the brave Lion cannot handle. Prepare yourself through meditation and visualization; become what it is you want to be.
Lucky Number656
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Virgo
Far away places beckon as the Full Moon lights up your house of adventure. If you can't travel now, go on a journey of the mind! This is a terrific time to reap the benefits of opening your mind to new ideas, so don't let old habits keep you from trying something new. Publishing, higher education, religion and legal matters come to fruition now.
Lucky Number560
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Libra
The Taurus Full Moon occurs in your eighth house of sex, power and money, culminating in these areas. Romantic relationships and business relationships alike are affected by this moon, and power struggles over creative issues are likely. Lies may be uncovered, so be sure you are not the one who has been dishonest.
Lucky Number703
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Scorpio
Today's Full Moon activates your seventh house of marriage and partnerships, bringing relationship issues to a head. You'll need to pay attention to what your loved ones are trying to tell you... they really mean what they say at this time. Spend the day with the most important person in your life for best results.
Lucky Number447
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Sagittarius
The Taurus Full Moon occurs in your sixth house of health and service, which also rules employment issues. This may come to a head in the next day or two, so be prepared to reap what you have sewn. For some, this means good health and perhaps a coming pay raise, and for others it could mean a physical breakdown and a pink slip. If it's the latter, never fear... you can always have a better tomorrow!
Lucky Number295
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Capricorn
Many will find that this is the most romantic time of the year, and those working in creative fields should enjoy brilliant inspiration. The Taurus Full Moon occurs in your fifth house of romance and creativity, bringing these issues to fruition. Pay attention to the children in your life as they may be the key to your own spiritual growth.
Lucky Number552
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Aquarius
The Taurus Full Moon in your fourth house of home and family brings matters to a head. Patience is needed, as highly personal issues are involved. There can be wonderful improvements coming in your home environment, so be open to changes. Either way, it's time to reap what you have sown.
Lucky Number105
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Pisces
The Taurus Full Moon occurs in your third house of communication and community, bringing relationships with siblings and neighbors to a head. Many of you will feel closer to the people in your community, especially after getting to know what they really think and how they feel. Express yourself fully during this time frame.
