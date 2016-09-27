Horoscopes for Tuesday, September 27, 2016

Aries
The Moon blends well with Uranus and Mars, adding a lively, exciting feel to the day. You'll be able to express yourself cleverly; even your rivals will be charmed by your originality. As Mars takes the reins in Capricorn, your career is boosted in weeks ahead. It's time to take action that affects your future.
Lucky Number793
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Taurus
You're all fired up as Mars enters Capricorn. Why not take a road trip if you can today; there's nothing like a change of scenery to lift your soul. Even an hour's drive can take you someplace new and wonderful, so don't rule out the seemingly insignificant destinations near you. Joy can be found almost anywhere, you just have to be willing to see it! Consider yourself successful if you discover a diner that serves a mean cheesecake.
Lucky Number894
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Gemini
The Moon and Jupiter are out of sorts and the 'Powers That Be' and your own creative leanings blend for better or for worse. This influence is potentially valuable, because as the Sun is still combined with Jupiter, optimism and generosity are there as the dice seem to roll your way. Something positive emerges despite any difficulty. Your spiritual awareness increases, giving inner strength and inspiration for comfort and support. However, too much of a good thing could be a problem today, so practice moderation.
Lucky Number204
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Cancer
As Mighty Mars swings into Capricorn, the heat can be positively channeled into passionate embraces or wasted on a ridiculous argument -- take your pick. Your partner could be itching to start a fight, but if you've been paying attention, you'll know how to defuse this time-bomb. With a little tender loving care and patience, you can turn the tiger into a pussycat.
Lucky Number394
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Leo
Mars sallies into practical Capricorn and your sixth house of service, helping you to be more productive. Pay attention to quality and detail as you complete your tasks, everything from the food you serve and eat to the way you file your papers should be noted. If you have time, organize your desk for greater efficiency.
Lucky Number373
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Virgo
With Mars lighting up your fifth house of pleasure, you might feel like a colt on a spring morning. Everything takes on a more passionate feel today; you'll want to sweep your lover off of his/her feet, play with your children like you were their age again, and throw your heart and soul into your art projects. Let it flow!
Lucky Number977
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Libra
It may be Tool Time at your house today; the desire to make home improvements could be overwhelming. Slow down so you don't hurt yourself... there is always a possibility of cuts and bruises so take precautions. Some of you may have an unrelenting urge to remake a loved one; this presents risks as well, so think about any constructive criticism you want to offer.
Lucky Number770
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Scorpio
With Mars in your house of communication today, your powers of persuasion are strong and you should be able to win most people over to your side. Don't leave out tact and diplomacy in your presentation. Remember that not everyone is going to like what you have to say... if you really believe in the stand you are taking, don't back down in order to win a popularity contest.
Lucky Number184
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Sagittarius
The benefits of all your hard work may be evident today as Mars moves into your second house of personal values and finances. Some of you will receive extra money, possibly in the form of a gift. Spending money on fine dining or beautiful objects will be very gratifying. If your budget won't allow for extra expenditures, you can always enjoy an inexpensive treat.
Lucky Number623
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Capricorn
Mars exalted in your sign can make you an emotional powerhouse. Try to maintain a positive attitude and a good mood; if you get angry, you're likely to overreact and say things you'll regret later. Use this energy up in a positive fashion; sports, crafts, and other personal hobbies will help you focus on your aims, short and long term.
Lucky Number411
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Aquarius
Warrior Mars and dark Pluto move through your twelfth house of the subconscious, triggering powerful dreams. If there's someone frustrating in your life, don't be surprised if you dream of wringing their neck, even if they are disguised as a chicken, kewpie doll, or annoying talk show host. Your feelings of anger and aggression are going to come out one way or another!
Lucky Number199
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Pisces
You may find that you are so in tune with your best friend or partner today that you even share the same dreams; your powers of intuition are working overtime. This can benefit your relationships. However, Mars marching into earthy Capricorn can make you more aggressive toward others and lose patience when things become too hectic or don't proceed as planned. You may also be concerned with just what is or is not making you happy. Make an effort to spend some time with the most significant other in your life... meeting for lunch or dinner after work is a nice way to focus on each other.
