Twin Peaks girls are wearing lingerie to work on Black Friday. I have some questions.

Twin Peaks restaurant in D’Iberville is having a half-off event on Black Friday, but they aren’t giving away discounted food or gift cards.
The Twin Peaks girls are dressing up — well, down if we’re being technical — and wearing a little less than their usual uniform on Friday.
The restaurant group announced on Facebook that their girls will be wearing black lingerie to work for their “Black Friday dress up” event.
I’m a feminist. I believe women should be proud of their bodies and should have the right to wear what they want without having to worry about what others think of them. I believe women should be able to feel powerful and beautiful in whatever way suits them.
But I’m curious to know if the women who work at Twin Peaks had any say in this promotion that’s going on.
Here are a few questions I have for Twin Peaks management:
1. What if girls don’t want to wear this lingerie to work? Is it mandatory?
2. Are you providing a lingerie uniform for the employees?
3. What happens if queso spills on someone?
4. What happens if someone gets touched inappropriately by a guest?
5. Can you technically serve food in lingerie in a restaurant?
6. Did you ask your employees their thoughts on the matter before rolling out this campaign?
7. If some of the girls want to cover up, would that be allowed?
8. Are you ensuring the comfort and safety of the women who work day in and out to make your business successful?
9. What is the protocol for handling hot or fried foods in your restaurant? Will you have food runners?
All in all, I hope the Twin Peaks girls who work on Black Friday make all of the tips and all of the money. I’m sure it’ll be busy. And I hope management pays extra holiday pay, because you all deserve it.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_
