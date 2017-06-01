The Bay bridge brings memories of summer in the Pass for Tig Notaro

I was really nervous when I stepped inside of Tig Notaro’s trailer Tuesday afternoon.
Photo/video/audio extraordinaire Amanda McCoy and I were greeted at the set of “One Mississippi” by Tig’s personal assistant and were allowed to hang out in her trailer until filming was over.
It was rainy that day, and my flip flops were covered in grass. I immediately noticed I trailed grass all over her trailer. Then I freaked out and walked in circles. Grass was everywhere.
Great, I thought. Tig was gracious enough to have us for an interview for my podcast, and now I’m making a mess all over the place.
But once she walked in the door, I realized I was freaking out for nothing.
“Oh, don’t worry about that,” she said as she sat down after a 12-hour day of filming.
We talked for almost an hour for an episode of my podcast, “Out Here In America,” that premiers later this month. And if you’re curious, Tig is super nice and laid back. I’m so grateful she took time to talk with me.
Tig, who has family in Pass Christian and considers the small Coast town a home base, chatted with me about her relaxed wedding on the beach and large reception in the Pass. We also talked about motherhood and what it means to be LGBTQ in Mississippi.
We also bonded over our love of the view of the Coast as seen from the Bay St. Louis bridge, which is one of my favorite views in the entire world. Tig said it reminded her of childhood summers on the Coast with family.
You’ll have to wait until “Out Here In America” airs to listen to our full conversation. We’ll keep you posted on that.
