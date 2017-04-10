A famous model was in Biloxi watching Migos perform at Spring Fest

Several prominent rappers performed during Spring Fest at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum during Biloxi Black Beach Weekend, but one celebrity hung out back stage to watch Migos perform.
TMZ reports Karrueche Tran — actress, model and ex-girlfriend of R&B artist Chris Brown — was in Biloxi on Saturday night and watched Migos perform at the Coliseum before leaving with Quavo, a member of the group.
Tran and Quavo got in a black SUV together and left the concert alone, TMZ reported.
In February, a judge ordered a restraining order against Brown after Tran said the singer threatened to kill her.
Chris Brown will be performing in New Orleans Thursday night.
I hope that Karrueche and Quavo had a great time together on the Coast after the concert, and I’m glad to see her moving on after her tumultuous relationship with Brown.
Did you see the Karrueche and Quavo together after the concert? Email me the scoop.
