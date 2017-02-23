About those transgender bathrooms: One question for President Trump

It never fails. When I need to get up early in the morning, my mind won’t let me fall asleep at a reasonable hour. I had an appointment at 8 a.m. and was determined to get eight hours of sleep.
I ate dinner, showered, and was in bed by 9:30. But I didn’t knock out until almost 2 a.m.
I was in a focus group meeting all day Wednesday and went straight to the gym after work, so I didn’t see the Trump administration’s decision to reverse Barack Obama’s transgender bathroom directive until I got in bed.
Public school districts across the nation no longer have to allow transgender students to use the bathroom that matches their gender identity.
As a proud gay man and a supporter of equal rights for all people, I was happy and hopeful when Trump made headlines during his presidential campaign for saying Caitlyn Jenner could use the bathroom of her choice in the Trump Tower.
Now, I have one question for the Commander In Chief.
Mr. President, how can you empathize with a celebrity’s need for safety and inclusion by allowing her to use the bathroom of her choice but disregard the safety of students across the country who now won’t have a choice?
Before I went to sleep last night, I wrote this haiku I also want to share:
Okay for Caitlyn
But stop the children in line
Because he said so
This blog is an opinion from Sun Herald Social Media Editor Justin Mitchell.
