East Central High teacher’s hilarious hall pass makes BuzzFeed list

When I was in high school, teachers still wrote those pink slips for us to be excused to go to the bathroom, library or whatever other private tour of campus we’d skip class for, as long as we were back in five to 10 minutes.
Apparently, I’m old as dirt and out of the loop.
These days, teachers get creative when it comes to letting their kids leave the classroom for whatever reason.
BuzzFeed made a list of the 26 best hall passes teachers make their kids hold, wear or walk (yes, walk) down the hall, and they are genius.
My personal favorite is a pass made by an English teacher at East Central High in Hurley.
Miranda Bishop’s face is pretty popular at school, apparently, because she’s often seen in the walkways — even when she’s tutoring or in class.
When students want to leave her classroom, they carry around a large poster of her face on a yardstick.
I reached out to Bishop via email before I wrote this blog, but she’s hasn’t yet responded.
Mrs. Bishop, if you see this blog, kindly send me one of your hall passes so I can use it when I’m roaming the hallway at work. I really like your style.
