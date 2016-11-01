Hey, Guv’na: Leave LGBT Mississippians alone

You know what’s scarier than any Halloween costume I’ve seen this year?
Not clowns. Not monsters. Not Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton. Not even the families who have monogrammed matching costumes (you know who you are).
The scariest thing about Halloween 2016 — with help from “Mean Girls” leader Regina George — is Gov. Phil Bryant trying to make HB 1523 happen again.
Stop trying to make discrimination happen in Mississippi, Phil. It’s not going to happen.
The bill, signed into law by Bryant in April, would allow businesses and government entities to refuse service to an LGBT person based on religious beliefs.
U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves blocked the “religious objections” law moments before it was to take effect July 1, ruling that it unconstitutionally establishes preferred beliefs and creates unequal treatment for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people, reported Emily Wagster Pettus of The Associated Press.
On Monday, the AP reported Bryant is asking a federal appeals court to uphold the law, once again taking target at Mississippi’s LGBT community.
But why, Phil? Why? What is your fascination with gay people? We eat, we vote, we work, we pay our bills and we contribute to Mississippi’s economy. I mean, have you ever been to a gay wedding? We spare no expense in celebrating the day a couple joins hands in marriage, since we haven’t been able to do it here in most of my 26 years on the Coast.
And are you even listening to the people who live in your state? When HB 1523 passed, thousands expressed outrage, and many of those people were business owners who welcome all people into their shops.
Coast mayors denounced the bill, and Attorney General Jim Hood said it tarnishes the state’s image and distracts voters from more pressing issues.
Why try to limit business in your state that could use all of the revenue it can get? Shut up and take our money, for Pete’s sake!
The Sun Herald published a lengthy list of businesses, people, celebrities and companies that oppose discrimination. Maybe Phil should have read that before beating to death the dead horse that is the “religious freedom” law. Many residents and business owners even protested the law, drawing attention from the press.
If I ever decide to get married (LOL), maybe I’ll send the guv’na a wedding invitation. Because when they go low, we go high. Thanks, FLOTUS.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @Journalism_J
