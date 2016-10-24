Yas! This ‘Drag Race’ star may have family in Gautier

When the fourth runner-up of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 2” took the stage in Mobile, she didn’t just look cute. Alyssa Edwards looked drop-dead gorgeous.
Hundreds of people flooded B-Bob’s in downtown on Saturday night to see the “Drag Race” alum hit the stage. Edwards, who also operates a dance studio, is known for her jaw-dropping performances.
And she did not disappoint. She flipped her wig, strutted the runway, and flipped upside down. Then, she told the DJ she wanted to “lip synch for my life tonight,” and cleared part of the crowd so she could jump from the stage and do a death drop that left the audience screaming and taking Snapchat videos.
We were so glad we drove the hour to Mobile watch Alyssa perform. The only thing we wish she would have done was given us a quick tutorial on her famous tongue pop.
The Texas drag queen is known for her Southern charm. And in Mobile, she even hinted she may have family in South Mississippi.
After her stage performance, Edwards took 20 minutes to answer random questions from fans in the audience. When one man said he was originally from Hurley, Mississippi, Edwards told him that her “daddy and a couple of brothers” lived in Gautier.
Now, Miss Edwards may have been kidding, but Gautier is a small town and is pretty specific. My friends and I have made it our mission to find Alyssa’s family in Gautier. Dad, are you out there? Send me an email.
You can watch some of Alyssa’s performances and the episode where she sashays away from the competition by clicking here.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, jmitchell@sunherald.com, @Journalism_J
Comments