Florida photographer explores surrealist artist Dali's roots

Clyde Butcher gestures as he gives a description of one of his photographs during the opening of his "Clyde Butcher, Visions of Dali's Spain" exhibit, at the Salvador Dali Museum Friday, June 15, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. The new exhibit features photographs of the places in Spain where Dali lived, shot by Butcher, a photographer renowned for his pictures of the Florida Everglades. Chris O'Meara AP Photo