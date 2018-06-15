Pitbull spells out to the world he's coming to Biloxi

Those tuned into "Good Morning America" on Friday morning for the live performance by rapper Pitbull also heard him give a shout-out to Biloxi and Mississippi.
Before he took the stage for a high-energy concert, actor John Travolta and Pitbull, also known as "Mr. Worldwide," talked about collaborating on the "Gotti" film. Pitbull said he was able to do the score and a song for the movie with Leona Lewis.
Then "Good Morning America" host Robin Roberts mentioned she grew up on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
"I got to show some love," Roberts said, and asked Pitbull about his new venture in South Mississippi.
"Hey, one time for the Mississippi," Pitbull said as he went off into a creative spelling of the state complete with double s and double humpbacks.
Pitbull said he will be in Biloxi June 21 for the opening of iLuv305 bar and entertainment venue, which opens that first day of summer at the center bar at Hard Rock Casino Biloxi.
The Grammy-award winner will be presented with a key to the city by Andrew "FoFo" Gilich and will attend a private VIP sneak peak and ribbon cutting. The public celebration begins at 6 p.m. June 21 and continues June 22 with DJ Pauly D of MTV’s hit show "Jersey Shore” hosting the official grand opening celebration.
The new venue is designed with multiple entertainment spaces "and a variety of cocktails reflecting Pitbull’s festive persona and the vibrant flavors of his Miami hometown," Hard Rock says.
"You got to take advantage of all these opportunities," Pitbull said.
People across South Mississippi immediately took to social media to share Pitbull's comments. Mary Cracchiolo-Spain, the director of public relations for neighboring Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, taped the program with the chance that Pitbull would mention Biloxi.
"It's good for the Gulf Coast," she said.
Hard Rock Biloxi posted, "Great segment this morning on "Good Morning America" with Pitbull and Robin Roberts, chatting about his visit to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi next Thursday, June 21. Hope to see you here for the grand opening festivities of iLov305!"
Comments