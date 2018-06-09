Louisiana Gothic jail to be Hollywood horror movie setting

FILE - This October 2005 file photo shows Beauregard Parish's Old Gothic Jail in DeRidder, La. Because New Orleans and DeRidder are 200 miles apart, digital magic will make the century-old Gothic jail in west Louisiana the setting for a Hollywood horror movie being filmed across the state in New Orleans. Beauregard Parish Tourist Commission Director Lori Darbonne tells The American Press that the "Gothic Hanging Jail" in DeRidder will set the tone for "Eli," starring Max Martini. Darbonne tells the Lake Charles American Press and KPLC-TV the crew plans to make a 3-D digital scan of the jail and grounds, and superimpose those images over a New Orleans site during editing. American Press via AP Shawn Martin