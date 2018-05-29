Botanical Garden show highlights O'Keeffe's Hawaii paintings

This May 2018 photo provided by the New York Botanical Garden shows Karen Daubmann of the New York Botanical Garden holding the exhibition catalog with a pink ornamental banana on the page, for the "Georgia O'Keeffe: Visions of Hawai'i" exhibition, which runs May 19 - October 28 at the New York Botanical Garden in New York. The painting on the page is done by Georgia O'Keeffe and a real pink ornamental banana can be seen in the background. The exhibit is the first presentation of the artist's depictions of Hawaii in New York since 1940. New York Botanical Garden via AP Gayle Snible