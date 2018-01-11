Cardi B performs at at Power 105.1's Powerhouse at Barclays Center in Brooklyn borough of New York in 2017.
Celebrities

Cardi B tells Brittney Reese to make her own ‘money moves’ after Twitter fight

By Patrick Ochs And Justin Mitchell

pochs@sunherald.com

jmitchell@sunherald.com

January 11, 2018 05:37 PM

Triggered.

The latest celebrity feud on Twitter went down Thursday and involved a Gulfport native and arguably the biggest female rapper in America right now.

Olympic gold medalist Brittney Reese tweeted about Cardi B’s relationship with Migos rapper Offset, accusing Cardi B of letting her boyfriend knowingly cheat on her.

Things escalated from there, as Cardi B didn’t appear to appreciate the Olympian’s opinion.

Reese then tweeted that Cardi B’s rumored $500,000 ring only cost $100,000.

“Imma need y’all to set better goals for yourselves!!!” Reese tweeted.

Cardi B, whose hit single “Bodak Yellow” was named the best song of 2017 by multiple media and entertainment outlets, was quick to clap back.

All in all Reese laughed off the quick feud — which was extinguished as quickly as it escalated — finishing it by saying she wished Cardi B “much success” with her impending studio work.

  • Gold medalist long jumper Brittney Reese hopes to defend title in Rio

    A native of Gulfport, Mississippi, Olympic long jumper Brittney Reese has set her sights on winning the event again. The athlete trains at the Olympic Training Center in Chula Vista, California.

Gold medalist long jumper Brittney Reese hopes to defend title in Rio

A native of Gulfport, Mississippi, Olympic long jumper Brittney Reese has set her sights on winning the event again. The athlete trains at the Olympic Training Center in Chula Vista, California.

  • Brittney Reese clinic gives blind athlete a chance to learn from a pro

    Daniel Harris, 8, of Gulfport didn't plan to participate in the clinic with his brothers, but Brittney Reese's coach also coaches blind paralympians, giving him the opportunity of a lifetime.

Brittney Reese clinic gives blind athlete a chance to learn from a pro

Daniel Harris, 8, of Gulfport didn't plan to participate in the clinic with his brothers, but Brittney Reese's coach also coaches blind paralympians, giving him the opportunity of a lifetime.

John Fitzhugh Sun Herald

Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs

