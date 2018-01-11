Cardi B tells Brittney Reese to make her own ‘money moves’ after Twitter fight

Triggered.
The latest celebrity feud on Twitter went down Thursday and involved a Gulfport native and arguably the biggest female rapper in America right now.
Olympic gold medalist Brittney Reese tweeted about Cardi B’s relationship with Migos rapper Offset, accusing Cardi B of letting her boyfriend knowingly cheat on her.
Y’all was so quick to call Cardi B and Offset goals and here she is knowingly letting Offset cheat on her ... But she goals though huh ??— Brittney Reese, OLY (@DaLJBeast) January 11, 2018
Never miss a local story.
Things escalated from there, as Cardi B didn’t appear to appreciate the Olympian’s opinion.
I’m still rich while you got my name in your mouth ♀️— iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 11, 2018
YES LET ME go back to my studio session so I can have more then three records on the top ten billboard hot 100— iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 11, 2018
Reese then tweeted that Cardi B’s rumored $500,000 ring only cost $100,000.
“Imma need y’all to set better goals for yourselves!!!” Reese tweeted.
Cardi B, whose hit single “Bodak Yellow” was named the best song of 2017 by multiple media and entertainment outlets, was quick to clap back.
All in all Reese laughed off the quick feud — which was extinguished as quickly as it escalated — finishing it by saying she wished Cardi B “much success” with her impending studio work.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
Comments