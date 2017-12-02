Program helps southeast Alaska kids take flight with books

University of Alaska Southeast Public Services Librarian Jonas Lamb, left, and Hannah Weed, of the Association for the Education of Young Children, stock a new bookshelf with children's books at the Juneau International Airport in Juneau, Alaska, on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. A partnership between United Way, AEYC, Friends of The Juneau Public Libraries, Alaska Airlines and the Juneau Airport, the "Read on the Fly" program will offer free books to children to take as they travel to or from Juneau.. Capitol City Weekly via AP Michael Penn