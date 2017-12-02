Celebrities

Light Up NOLA Arts Fete to illuminate downtown Dec 6-9

By JANET McCONNAUGHEY Associated Press

December 02, 2017 07:03 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

NEW ORLEANS

Lights will turn a Greek Revival building in New Orleans into a canvas for animations highlighting celebrations in Mexico and New Orleans. Digital sculptures and video-mapping projections on Lafayette Square and a nearby street also will be part of the city's fourth Light Up NOLA Arts Fete (FET), or LUNA Fete for short.

The four-day festival opens Wednesday evening and kicks off New Orleans' tricentennial.

LUNA Fete was conceived as a five-year series ending next year, but the Arts Council New Orleans is now thinking longer.

President and CEO Nick Stillman says it's become part of the city's cultural life.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He says last year's festival brought out 60,000 people. This year, organizers expect 75,000 people to show up over four days. Each evening runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Ocean Springs songwriter has found success

    Brett McLaughlin grew up in Ocean Springs, but now splits his time between Los Angeles and Nashville writing songs for pop stars like Selena Gomez, Troye Sivan and Daya. Hear what he has to say about his career and his success.

Ocean Springs songwriter has found success

Ocean Springs songwriter has found success 1:38

Ocean Springs songwriter has found success
Watch the preview for 'Fighting Belle' 2:11

Watch the preview for 'Fighting Belle'
Mayor Billy Hewes says economic projects are coming to Gulfport 1:13

Mayor Billy Hewes says economic projects are coming to Gulfport

View More Video