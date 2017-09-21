Celebrities

Central Illinois zoo opens new exhibits featuring 6 species

The Associated Press

September 21, 2017 5:00 AM

BLOOMINGTON, Ill.

A central Illinois zoo has two new exhibits featuring six species, including a 17-foot-long snake.

Officials with Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington say most of the featured species are new to the zoo. One exhibit includes a large female snake called a Reticulated Python who is 4 years old.

Another display has a mix of species from the rainforests of Asia, like the colorful Fairy Bluebird or the Crested Wood Partridge, which is a ground bird.

The displays were paid for by the Miller Park Zoological Society's largest fundraiser.

