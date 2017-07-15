Museum: John Waters film fest hails part of collector's gift

This undated image provided by the New Orleans Museum of Art shows Ida Kohlmeyer's mixed media on canvas, titled "Synthesis BB," 1983. The New Orleans Museum of Art is about to begin a John Waters film festival to celebrate a gift of photographs and a sculpture by the movie maker. The five-movie film festival begins July 28, 2017 with "Pink Flamingos" and continues with "Polyester," ''Hairspray" — which brought Waters into the mainstream — followed by "Cry-Baby" and "Pecker."

New Orleans Museum of Art via AP)