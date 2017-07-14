University finds Cezanne practice painting of a classic work

The College of William & Mary has discovered a practice work by the late French painter Paul Cezanne.
The university in Williamsburg says the painting dates to the 1860s when the post-impressionist was in an early experimental period.
Cezanne copied "The Miracle of the Slave," which was painted in 1548 by Italian Renaissance artist Jacopo "Tintoretto" Robusti. It depicts St. Mark saving a slave.
John Spike, chief curator of the school's Muscarelle Museum of Art, said Cezanne took various liberties. He applied gobs of thick paint. And people have hooded eyes and blocky hands.
The museum bought the painting at an auction in Austria in 2013. A scientific examination of pigment determined that it dates back to the 1860s.
The piece is on display at the museum through Aug. 13.
Comments