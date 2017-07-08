New Mexico group lobbies for film, television hall of fame

A new nonprofit wants to create a hall of fame for those who have made significant contributions to New Mexico's movie and television industry.
The nonprofit is calling its project the New Mexico Film and Television Hall of Fame and hopes to one day find a building to host it. In the meantime, the group will seek nominations for the first crop of inductees, who will be announced at an awards gala in February in Santa Fe.
"We're going to celebrate the people who aren't always celebrated," said Brian Espinosa, a producer and talent manager who sits on the film hall of fame executive committee. "We're going to recognize the people who have made significant contributions to film and television here in all the various aspects — whether it's someone who's been Oscar-nominated for hair and makeup, or the crew members we don't often think of. We want a really good mix."
New Mexico residency won't be a prerequisite for what organizers hope will become annual inductions, said Espinosa, a Santa Fe native and Los Angeles resident.
"They might not be people who are necessarily from New Mexico but people who have specifically contributed in some significant manner to the industry in our state," he said.
Organizers, which include the marketing group Shoot New Mexico, said finding a building for the hall would require private sponsorships, The Santa Fe New Mexican (http://bit.ly/2sL56r6 ) reported.
Kate Noble, the hall of fame project launch coordinator, called finding a building the "dream-big plan."
"The point is to own and tell the history of our place in the history of moving pictures, and to really provide a unifying, celebratory force for the existing film industry," Noble said.
Comments