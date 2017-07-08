Teen arrested for Selma shooting that left star athlete dead

Huntsville authorities have arrested a 19-year-old suspect in a drive-by shooting in Selma that left a high school basketball star dead.
Al.com reports the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and Huntsville Police SWAT members arrested Mitchell Williams Jr. at a home Friday. He faces a charge of capital murder in the death of 17-year-old Christopher Lee II, a rising senior at Ellwood Christian Academy.
Selma police and the Dallas County District Attorney's Office says Lee was standing on the porch at a house in Selma when he was shot multiple times around noon on July 3.
Williams was taken into custody without incident and will be extradited to Selma in a few days. A 16-year-old also has been arrested in the case.
