Celebrities

July 07, 2017 1:11 AM

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's wife's art featured in new show

The Associated Press
OCEAN CITY, Md.

The artwork of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's wife is being featured in a show in Ocean City.

Yumi Hogan's artwork is being featured at the Ocean City Center for the Arts. The show opens Friday night and is called "Nature's Rhythmic Alliance." It includes 27 of Hogan's abstract landscape paintings. They'll be on view during July and August.

Hogan, who was born in South Korea, met her husband at an art show in Maryland. Her work is a mix of mediums and styles but incorporates East Asian painting techniques.

Hogan has degrees in art and has had more than 14 solo exhibitions. The proceeds of sales from her exhibit are being donated to art therapy programs for pediatric cancer patients.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

God spoke to him in a dream, telling him to help the homeless

God spoke to him in a dream, telling him to help the homeless 3:04

God spoke to him in a dream, telling him to help the homeless
Man fatally shot in Biloxi 1:06

Man fatally shot in Biloxi
Trump calls on NATO to boost defense: 2:30

Trump calls on NATO to boost defense: "We must stand united"

View More Video