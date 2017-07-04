July Fourth celebration in DC includes reminders of violence

The festive, star-spangled crowd that gathered for the annual July Fourth concert and fireworks on the National Mall couldn't avoid being reminded of the ugly reality of life in Washington in 2017.
Concertgoers were greeted by heavy security Tuesday, including police officers with semi-automatic rifles around their necks and roads blocked with concrete barriers, military vehicles and construction equipment.
And host John Stamos took time during the "Capitol Fourth" concert on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol to honor one police officer in particular: Special Agent David Bailey of the U.S. Capitol Police, who was wounded while protecting members of Congress during a shooting at a baseball practice last month.
The concert featured performances by the Beach Boys, the Four Tops and the Blues Brothers.
