Flag-waving Californians flock to July 4 parades, parties

A participant dressed as Abraham Lincoln drives an antique Ford car during the 4th of July parade in Santa Monica, Calif. on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. Decked out in red, white and blue, Californians waved flags and sang patriotic songs at Independence Day parades across the state.
Richard Vogel
AP Photo
Jasper, a 10-year-old Pit Bull, shares a ride in an electric vehicle with Ellen Brennan during the 4th of July parade in Santa Monica, Calif. on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. Decked out in red, white and blue, Californians waved flags and sang patriotic songs at Independence Day parades across the state.
Richard Vogel
AP Photo
Barbara Jansen, left, dressed as a hotdog, walks beside a banana-shaped car during the Fourth of July parade in Santa Monica, Calif. on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. Decked out in red, white and blue, Californians waved flags and sang patriotic songs at Independence Day parades across the state.
Richard Vogel
AP Photo
Eight-year-old Hana Cho from Girl Scout Troop 5665 tests out a horn prior to participating the Fourth of July parade in Santa Monica, Calif. on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. Decked out in red, white and blue, Californians waved flags and sang patriotic songs at Independence Day parades across the state.
Richard Vogel
AP Photo
A 15 foot-tall Uncle Sam marches in the annual East Sacramento 4th of July parade, Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. Decked out in red, white and blue, Californians wave flags and san patriot songs at Independence Day parades across the state.
Rich Pedroncelli
AP Photo
Paul Shock laughs as he marches in a 15 foot-tall Uncle Sam in the annual East Sacramento 4th of July parade, Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. Decked out in red, white and blue, Californians wave flags and san patriot songs at Independence Day parades across the state.
Rich Pedroncelli
AP Photo
Boy Scouts carry Huntington Beach's Historic "Freedom Flag" at the start of the 113th annual 4th of July Parade on Tuesday, July 4, 2017 in Huntington, Calif.
The Orange County Register via AP
Jeff Gritchen
Emma Nielsoen, 2, awaits the start of the Kiddie Parade at the 38th annual Country Fair on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, at City Hall Park in Brea, Calif.
The Orange County Register via AP
Michael Kitada
Daniel Murincsak and his dog, Tucker watches the annual Fourth of July parade in Lake Forest, Calif., on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.
The Orange County Register via AP
Nick Agro
Leo Brown, left, and Jackson Chapman, ride along in a decked out Corvette along with the Pacific Coast Corvettes club during the Fourth of July parade in Lake Forest, Calif., on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.
The Orange County Register via AP
Nick Agro
Karen Hadley dressed as Aunt Gertie waves to the crowd before the start of a Fourth of July parade on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Huntington Beach, Calif.
The Orange County Register via AP
Jeff Gritchen
A person dressed as Uncle Sam cheers on runners during the start of the annual Fourth of July Run for Fun, Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Laguna Niguel, Calif.
The Orange County Register via AP
Michael Fernandez
Performers on the Identifibo.com float re-enacting the parade scene from "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" with a Hulk Hogan impersonator during a Fourth of July parade on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Huntington Beach, Calif.
The Orange County Register via AP
Jeff Gritchen
Visitors to the Fourth of July street fair in Mission Viej, Calif., swear patriotic clothing, on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.
The Orange County Register via AP
Paul Rodriguez
Marie Brant and Chance, her boxer, take a break during the 39th Annual Fourth of July Run for Fun Tuesday, July 4, 2017 in Laguna Niguel, Calif.
The Orange County Register via AP
Michael Fernandez
Sherri Hilbon and her Yorkie, Lexi, get ready for the Most Patriotic Dog contest during the 39th Annual Fourth of July Run for Fun Tuesday, July 4, 2017 in Laguna Niguel, Calif.
The Orange County Register via AP
Michael Fernandez
People participate in a Fourth of July parade on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Huntington Beach, Calif.
The Orange County Register via AP
Jeff Gritchen
People participate in a Fourth of July parade on the Identifibo.com float on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Huntington Beach, Calif.
The Orange County Register via AP
Jeff Gritchen
Bob Pratt drives his Snoopy bi-plane down the street during the annual Fourth of July parade in Lake Forest, Calif., on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.
The Orange County Register via AP
Nick Agro
The Orange County Sons of the American Revolution participate in a Fourth of July parade on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Huntington Beach, Calif.
The Orange County Register via AP
Jeff Gritchen
